Lingerfelt Announces Full-Building Lease at Ashton Creek Distribution Center

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingerfelt is pleased to announce the recent signing of a full-building lease with A&A Transfer at Ashton Creek Distribution Center, located at 1611 Ashton Park Drive, South Chesterfield, VA 23834. Ryan Hays of Armour Realty represented A&A Transfer and Chris Avellana, Jimmy Appich, and Charlie Polk of JLL represented Lingerfelt.

A&A Transfer, an MEI Company, is a leading industrial rigging solutions company, renowned for its exceptional customer service and comprehensive logistics management, handling, storage, and transportation services. With decades of excellence, A&A Transfer is the region's foremost industrial rigging provider.

Ashton Creek Distribution Center is a 173,800 square-foot, Class-A industrial warehouse-distribution facility located in the Ruffin Mill/Ashton Creek industrial node of Chesterfield County, with immediate access to I-95 and direct connectivity to the Greater Richmond region's major distribution arteries. The facility, designed and constructed by ARCO Design/Build, delivered in Q1 of 2024.

Brian Witthoefft, Managing Director at Lingerfelt said, "We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with A&A Transfer & MEI Rigging & Crating as they expand their national presence into the Richmond market. A&A has built a reputation for quality and service and we are honored to be a part of their continued growth."

About Lingerfelt

Lingerfelt is a results-driven, vertically integrated real estate investment management firm serving the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States. Since the 1950's, Lingerfelt has been a dependable name in real estate and continues to build upon a stellar reputation by sourcing and investing in unique real estate opportunities that provide outsized returns for investors and partners. Lingerfelt, along with its partners, has successfully constructed, acquired, and managed a portfolio of over 25 million square feet of commercial real estate valued at over $3 billion and growing each day. To learn more, visit www.lingerfelt.co .

About A&A Transfer

Founded in 1965, A&A Transfer provides industrial rigging, storage, and hauling solutions across Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland and Ohio. A&A has built a reputation for quality and service by successfully providing comprehensive supply chain and lifting solutions to commercial and government-related end users, particularly in the prolific Northern Virginia data center market.

About MEI Rigging & Crating

MEI Rigging & Crating, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, is a leading provider of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating, and export packaging services across the nation. MEI has a growing team of over 1,500 employees in 18 operating locations across 14 states: Arizona, California, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. With MEI's comprehensive footprint and expansive portfolio, MEI serves customers across the country. For more information, visit MEI's website at meiriggingcrating.com.

