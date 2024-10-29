Lingerfelt Announces the Appointment of Jodie Strum as Managing Director, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingerfelt is pleased to announce that Jodie Strum has been appointed Managing Director, Capital Markets & Investor Relations. In this leadership role, Strum will leverage her experience and expertise to drive Lingerfelt's strategic initiatives in capital formation and investor relations.

Jodie is responsible for securing capital commitments to support Lingerfelt's commercial real estate projects through its ongoing private equity vehicles. In her role, she will proactively source and cultivate relationships with potential limited partners, expanding the firm's investor network. Collaborating closely with cross-functional teams—including development, acquisitions, finance, and legal—she will align capitalization strategies with project and fund requirements and overall business objectives. Jodie will coordinate and manage investor presentations with senior leadership, serving as a primary point of contact for equity investors.

"We are thrilled to have Jodie join our leadership team at such a pivotal time for the company. Her deep expertise in capital markets, along with her proven ability to build lasting relationships with investors, makes her an invaluable addition to Lingerfelt. Jodie's strategic insight and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision for growth, and we're confident that she will play a key role in driving the continued success of our projects and partnerships," said Ryan Lingerfelt, President & CIO at Lingerfelt.

Prior to joining Lingerfelt, Jodie was a Principal at Atlantic Real Estate Capital. Her experience included originating, underwriting, closing, and servicing commercial loans for a variety of property types and lenders. Over the last 20 years, Jodie has built an extensive network of connections and has facilitated more than $3B worth of debt and equity transactions. Her deal experience spans the entire country and all property types. She specializes in the strategy and structure behind complex financing placements and has advised on development, construction, permanent, bridge, and mezzanine transactions. She has successfully executed deals through various capital sources including, but not limited to, institutional, private equity, hedge fund, conduit, and traditional bank financing.

Strum said, "I'm excited to join Lingerfelt and work alongside such a talented team. Lingerfelt's reputation for delivering high-quality projects and fostering strong relationships with its investor-partners is well-known throughout the industry. I look forward to leveraging my experience in capital markets to support the firm's strategic initiatives and contribute to its continued growth and success."

Jodie has held various leadership and chair positions within industry organizations over the years, including as the President of Commercial Real Estate for Women — Richmond Chapter– where she won their 2015 Award for "Top 25 Women to Watch." Jodie is also a past Membership Chair for ULI Virginia and was Co-Chair of their annual Vision Awards. She is a Member of the Real Estate Circle of Excellence with the VCU School of Business and a member of their Conference Committee, a member of GRACRE , and a Director for Richmond Montessori School's Parent Association.

Jodie's appointment marks a significant milestone for Lingerfelt as the firm continues to strengthen its prominent position in the commercial real estate investment arena. With her proven track record and extensive experience in capital markets and investor relations, Jodie is well-positioned to drive new growth opportunities and build on Lingerfelt's long-standing relationships with key investors.

About Lingerfelt: Lingerfelt is a Richmond, Virginia-based real estate development and investment firm known for its commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality projects. With a proven track record spanning several decades, the company specializes in commercial real estate developments that enrich communities and provide exceptional value to investors.

CONTACT: Rob Valentine, Principal, Lingerfelt, [email protected]

