Lingnan ICH Shines on the Global Haute Couture Stage: One Heung Kong and Guangdong Fashion Week Forge a New Paradigm for Chinese Original Design

GUANGZHOU, China, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global fashion industry undergoes a period of restructuring, Oriental aesthetics have emerged as the cornerstone of international creativity. From April 17 to 24, the 2026 Guangdong Fashion Week Spring Session took center stage at Wanbo in Guangzhou. The One Heung Kong Fashion Art Haute Couture Show, boasting international standards and authentic Oriental original expressions, has become a benchmark for fashion in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, laying the groundwork for an international platform dedicated to Chinese original design and intangible cultural heritage (ICH) craftsmanship.

The grand showcase brought together three top-tier designers, each reimagining contemporary aesthetics through the lens of ICH. Li Xiaoyan articulated the essence of sustainable fashion through Xiangyunsha, a time-honored silk fabric; Yan Fangni crafted poetic Oriental ready-to-wear pieces using Song brocade and Yun brocade; and Zhao Yakun blended Chaozhou embroidery with modern fabrics to present Oriental luxury haute couture. Set against the backdrop of the One Heung Kong Art Space, where light, shadow, and artistic ambiance intertwined, the entire show radiated the confidence of Chinese fashion.

During the event, One Heung Kong was awarded the title of "Strategic Partner of Guangdong Fashion Week – Future Living Art Landmark" and upgraded to a year-round exhibition and performance base for Chinese original design, marking a remarkable leap from "a one-week show to a year-round spectacle".

The in-depth strategic cooperation between the two parties enables mutual resource empowerment. Their joint goal is to establish a regular international fashion release base, support Chinese design in venturing onto the global stage, drive Guangzhou's development as an international fashion capital, and inject new vitality into the high-quality growth of the fashion industry in the Greater Bay Area.

SOURCE Heungkong Group