LingoAce Launches Ace Academy Learning Centers in the United States and Australia

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LingoAce, the global leader in online education for children with award-winning learning programs in Mandarin Chinese, English, and math, today announces the launch of Ace Academy Learning Centers in San Jose, California; the Greater New York City metro; and Melbourne, Australia. This expansion into in-classroom learning builds on the success of the company's first location in Singapore, of which nearly 2,000 students have enrolled since 2021. The San Jose Center opened its doors in 2024 and has already experienced a 95% student overall satisfaction rate and a 100% renewal rate.

Chinese New Year event in one of Ace Academy learning centers

Following a year of being cash flow positive in 2024 and more than a year of profitability in its core online learning business, LingoAce has identified a new growth opportunity for blended learning. "With years of experience teaching students globally at scale, we have developed the highest-quality curriculum, trained the best teachers, and understood the nuances of using blended learning to enhance student-teacher engagement and foster a thriving learning community," shares Hugh Yao, Founder and CEO of LingoAce.

Blended-Learning Combines Benefits of Online and In-Person Learning

The demand is especially strong in the San Francisco Bay Area, the greater New York metropolitan area, and Melbourne, Australia. The Ace Academy Learning Centers will offer its award-winning proprietary curricula in a seamless blend of online and offline courses.

Parents of Rui'en commented, "With LingoAce, she's happier. She has also learned important testing skills. The smooth transition between online and offline teaching supported her steady progress. Teachers at LingoAce were instrumental in helping to unlock her potential."

With the launch of more Ace Academy Learning Centers, LingoAce also expands offerings beyond learning Chinese and English as a second language, including English Language and Art (ELA) and Math classes. In 2025, LingoAce plans to open more Ace Academy Learning Centers around the globe and is open to partnerships. For questions and inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About LingoAce

LingoAce is a global education technology company on a mission to make learning for kids more engaging, effective, and accessible through technology. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Singapore and has global operations throughout the United States, Southeast Asia, Europe, and China. Backed by the world's top investors including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India & Southeast Asia), Owl Ventures, Tiger Global, and Shunwei Capital, LingoAce has a roster of more than 4,000 professionally certified teachers and has taught more than 20 million classes to PreK-12 students in more than 100 countries. In 2023, LingoAce was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list and the GSV EdTech 150 list of the world's most transformative edtech companies for the second year in a row. Learn more about Ace Academy: https://ads.lingoace.com/core-h5/frontH5/?workId=773&channel=MA-BDLM-BC-OC-BRANDING&subject=offline

