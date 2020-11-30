Lingokids #PositiveParenting Series Addresses Developmental Challenges Parents Face During The Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Playlearning™ app Lingokids recently launched it's weekly #PositiveParenting Series with the goal to empower kids by providing community resources and tips to parents and caregivers on how to continue to raise amazing humans during these trying times. The most recent webisode addressed the ways a child's development is being affected by the pandemic and tips to overcome them.

The conversation was conducted by toddler expert and child therapist, Deena Margolin, who through her blog, Big Little Feelings , provides tips for parents and caregivers to raise healthy and happy kids by offering simple real-world advice. She was joined by Ellen A. Wartella, Ph.D., who is a researcher in the role of media in children's development, Director of the Center on Media and Human Development at Northwestern University, as well as a member of the Lingokids' board of educators.

During the conversation, the hosts addressed challenges families have been facing such as how will this pandemic affect kids and what steps parents can take to minimize these effects. Margolin shared that parents and caregivers should limit media exposure from younger toddlers so they don't absorb too many details, yet still be aware and understand the reason for being out of their daily routine. Margolin also expressed that children are more resilient than adults and that caregivers can do certain things to help them learn they can always rise up in the phase of hard times. For example, with the lack of routine, adults can let the children know what to expect and understand what will happen when schools close down to make them feel safer, and when they feel safer, they'll feel calmer.

Both Wartella and Margoni expressed the importance of acknowledging feelings and keeping open communication to help children cope with emotions at stressful times. They both suggested parents should set boundaries as more tantrums are expected, and to have an open line of communication with their children so they know they're being heard and understood by their parents. Wartella highlighted the importance of parents giving their children physical affection such as hugs and kisses to comfort them and let them know you're there to take care of them.

Additionally, the speakers agreed on the cruciality of reading to and with children and how it can teach them to label items, help their language ability and develop a larger vocabulary as they grow up.

