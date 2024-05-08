LINKBANCORP Announces Expanded Roles for Senior Executives

CAMP HILL, Pa., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Samuel, CEO of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (the "Company"), has announced that in light of the recent growth of the Company and its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK (the "Bank"), additional leadership responsibilities have been assumed by Carl Lundblad, President of the Company, and Brent Smith, LINKBANK President.

As President of LINKBANCORP, Lundblad will provide executive leadership and oversight for the Bank's Maryland/Delaware and Virginia markets, working closely with the Market CEOs to grow the Bank's presence in these markets. He will also continue to oversee the Company's finance, human resources, legal and corporate strategy functions.

Smith, as President of LINKBANK, will oversee the Bank's mortgage and consumer banking unit, marketing and retail strategy, in addition to providing continued leadership to treasury management and the Bank's Pennsylvania/New Jersey market.

In discussing the expanded roles, Samuel commented, "Carl and Brent have each been integral to LINKBANCORP's growth and success since our founding, bringing a wide range of experience from functions throughout the Bank." He continued, "As key members of our executive leadership team, they play a critical role in helping to align all our resources to provide an exceptional experience for both clients and employees."

About LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits, and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and New Jersey through 29 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

