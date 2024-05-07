LINKBANCORP Appoints Chief Risk Officer

CAMP HILL, Pa., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Samuel, CEO of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (the "Company"), has announced the appointment of Catherine Eisel as Chief Risk Officer of the Company and its banking subsidiary, LINKBANK.

In her capacity as Chief Risk Officer, Eisel, who originally joined LINKBANK as Deputy Chief Risk Officer, will serve as a member of the Company's executive leadership team and report directly to Samuel. Her responsibilities will encompass overseeing all aspects of the Company's risk management program.

Eisel has spent her entire career with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") in a variety of roles including financial institution examiner, senior bank examination training specialist and supervisory training administrator. She is a commissioned risk management examiner.

Samuel commented, "Given our continuing growth strategy, we understand the importance of consistently developing and maturing our enterprise-wide risk management program. With Cate's risk management expertise and training and development background, as well as her leadership experience, we are confident that she will be a valuable contributor to the Company's success." He continued, "We are excited to welcome her to the executive team and look forward to her leadership in our risk area."

Eisel resides in Arlington, VA with her husband. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Business from Cornell College (Mount Vernon, IA).

About LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits, and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and New Jersey through 29 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

