LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported net income of $696 thousand, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $5.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Excluding merger and system conversion related expenses of $973 thousand, adjusted earnings were $1.47 million1, or $0.101 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $6.36 million1, or $0.561 per diluted share, for the full year ended December 31, 2022.
Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2023.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights
- The Company successfully completed a transformational migration to an open and scalable core technology platform, enabling implementation of innovative, best-of-class solutions and improved data analytics.
- Net loans grew $63.8 million during the fourth quarter and $211.5 million for the year, each representing a nearly 30% annualized growth rate.
- Noninterest bearing deposits grew $7.9 million, or 17% annualized, for the quarter and $63.5 million, or 49% over the prior year end.
- Net interest income increased $315 thousand to $9.0 million, a 14% annualized increase over the prior quarter. Net interest margin was 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.27% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
1 See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.
Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased by the many accomplishments our team achieved in 2022 to positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, communities and shareholders, including tremendous balance sheet and revenue growth, expansion of our presence in the Delaware Valley Region, a successful core technology conversion, and successful initial public offering and Nasdaq listing, all while remaining disciplined to maintain strong credit quality and operational excellence as we navigate an uncertain national economy." He continued, "We believe we have built a strong foundation with a solid and scalable infrastructure and talented community bankers that positions our Company for continued and even greater success in this new year."
Income Statement
Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $9.0 million compared to $8.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net interest margin was 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.51% for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin was the result of a 47 basis points increase in cost of funds due to increased deposit costs and borrowings, partially offset by a 29 basis points increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets was primarily due to the increase of the average yield on loans of 37 basis points, to 4.90% during the fourth quarter of 2022.
Noninterest income decreased from $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $508 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting from a decline in gain on sale of loans due to a decreased volume in Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $8.4 million compared to $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase included $973 thousand in nonrecurring charges relating to the core system conversion as well as the accrual of accelerated retirement benefits resulting from the merger with GNB Financial. Increased salary and employee benefits expenses included a $112 thousand additional paid-time-off (PTO) accrual expense in connection with the core system conversion, as well as an increased incentive compensation accrual due to conversion-related bonuses and the achievement of year end performance objectives.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income before provision for loan losses increased $16.9 million to $33.0 million compared to $16.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 3.39% compared to 3.07% for the prior year. Noninterest income experienced 38% growth year-over-year to $3.0 million for 2022 from $2.1 million in 2021 primarily due to increased gain on sale of loans following the Bank's successful introduction of SBA lending.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $1.164 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $1.145 billion at September 30, 2022 and $932.8 million at December 31, 2021. Deposits and net loans as of December 31, 2022 totaled $946.8 million and $923.2 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $951.7 million and $859.4 million, respectively, at September 30, 2022 and $771.7 million and $711.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
Total loans increased $63.9 million from September 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022, or 29.3% annualized, with the average commercial loan size during the fourth quarter of 2022 of approximately $550,000.
As a result of the Bank's strategic decision to delay certain deposit gathering initiatives during the critical period surrounding the core system conversion in the fourth quarter, year-end deposits experienced a slight decrease from September 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022. However, average deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $35.2 million to $934.6 million compared to $899.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, driven primarily by a $28.7 million increase in average noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Given increased volatility in deposits due to additional clients utilizing excess liquidity and market competition amid rising rates, the Bank increased Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings to provide additional liquidity to meet the credit needs of clients. As a result, other borrowings increased to $20.9 million at December 31, 2022.
Total assets and net loans at December 31, 2022 increased to $1.164 billion and $923.2 million, respectively, compared to $932.8 million and $711.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021, representing 29.7% growth in net loans and a 24.8% increase in total assets year over year. In addition, total deposits grew $175.1 million over the year, including a $63.5 million, or 49.2%, increase in noninterest bearing deposits.
Shareholders' equity increased from $136.9 million at September 30, 2022 to $138.6 million at December 31, 2022 due primarily to a $2.0 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of decreased unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. Year-over-year, shareholders' equity increased $28.9 million due to net proceeds from the Company's Initial Public Offering and an increase in retained earnings, partially offset by a $8.2 million accumulated other comprehensive loss recognized during the year due to the rising interest rate environment in 2022.
Asset Quality
As of December 31, 2022, the Company's non-performing assets were $2.5 million, representing 0.21% of total assets. Non-performing assets at December 31, 2022 excluded purchased credit impaired loans with a balance of $2.5 million.
The allowance for loan losses measured 0.50% of total loans, or approximately 0.78% of the non-purchased portfolio, at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.53% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at September 30, 2022. The total of the allowance for loan losses and the credit fair value adjustment made to loans acquired in the GNB Financial merger equaled $9.7 million or approximately 1.04% of the combined portfolio at December 31, 2022.
Capital
The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of December 31, 2022. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio increased to 12.89% and 12.41%, respectively, at December 31, 2022 from 11.55% and 11.04% at September 30, 2022, respectively. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 9.02%2 at December 31, 2022.
2 See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.
ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
LB-E
LB-D
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
ASSETS
Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents
$ 4,209
$ 8,711
$ 7,563
$ 6,425
$ 8,620
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions
25,802
66,085
55,433
102,704
13,970
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 30,011
$ 74,796
$ 62,996
$ 109,129
$ 22,590
Certificates of deposit with other banks
5,623
8,358
11,088
12,828
12,828
Securities available for sale, at fair value
78,813
78,698
85,756
93,202
103,783
Securities held to maturity
31,822
32,571
28,816
5,000
—
Loans held for sale
—
—
—
4,074
3,860
Loans receivable, gross
927,871
863,969
790,406
731,061
714,816
Allowance for Loan Losses
(4,666)
(4,569)
(3,890)
(3,443)
(3,152)
Loans receivable, net
923,205
859,400
786,516
727,618
711,664
Investments in restricted bank stock
3,377
3,327
2,567
3,612
2,685
Premises and equipment, net
6,743
9,087
7,915
5,253
5,289
Right-of-Use Asset – Premises
10,219
8,920
4,513
4,605
4,680
Bank-owned life insurance
19,244
19,127
19,012
18,898
18,787
Goodwill and other intangible assets
36,894
36,955
37,020
37,085
37,152
Deferred tax asset
5,619
6,378
5,777
5,092
4,038
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
12,084
7,256
7,909
9,280
5,407
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,163,654
$ 1,144,873
$ 1,059,885
$ 1,035,676
$ 932,763
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest bearing
$ 192,773
$ 184,857
$ 184,345
$ 165,228
$ 129,243
Interest bearing
753,999
766,853
718,028
696,942
642,422
Total deposits
946,772
951,710
902,373
862,170
771,665
Other Borrowings
20,938
—
1,639
36,117
19,814
Subordinated Debt
40,484
40,526
40,585
20,653
20,696
Operating Lease Liabilities
10,219
8,921
4,513
4,606
4,680
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
6,688
6,774
6,004
5,790
6,285
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,025,101
1,007,931
955,114
929,336
823,140
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock
149
149
99
99
99
Surplus
117,709
117,698
83,070
82,930
82,910
Retained earnings
27,100
27,525
26,491
25,623
24,836
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(6,405)
(8,430)
(4,889)
(2,312)
1,778
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
138,553
136,942
104,771
106,340
109,623
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,163,654
$ 1,144,873
$ 1,059,885
$ 1,035,676
$ 932,763
Common shares outstanding
14,939,640
14,939,640
9,838,435
9,826,435
9,826,435
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$ 11,109
$ 9,410
$ 7,286
$ 36,396
$ 15,924
Other
1,097
1,170
651
3,868
2,572
Total interest and dividend income
12,206
10,580
7,937
40,264
18,496
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
2,465
1,389
621
5,337
2,091
Other Borrowings
335
82
25
441
50
Subordinated Debt
421
439
212
1,501
249
Total interest expense
3,221
1,910
858
7,279
2,390
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR
8,985
8,670
7,079
32,985
16,106
Provision for loan losses
100
515
100
1,290
648
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
8,885
8,155
6,979
31,695
15,458
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
188
216
216
832
733
Bank-owned life insurance
116
156
77
497
253
Net realized gains on the sales of debt securities, available for sale
—
—
74
13
74
Gain on sale of loans
—
420
—
753
316
Other
204
249
214
862
763
Total noninterest income
508
1,041
581
2,957
2,139
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
4,612
4,234
3,602
16,224
6,999
Occupancy
616
596
406
2,119
913
Equipment and data processing
751
666
537
2,609
1,340
Professional fees
371
330
421
1,236
685
FDIC insurance
157
141
81
640
231
Bank Shares Tax
201
201
174
786
434
Merger & system conversion related expenses
973
—
616
973
4,584
Other
764
877
957
3,245
2,311
Total noninterest expense
8,445
7,045
6,794
27,832
17,497
Income before income tax (benefit) expense
948
2,151
766
6,820
100
Income tax (benefit) expense
252
379
(22)
1,222
(189)
NET INCOME
$ 696
$ 1,772
$ 788
$ 5,598
$ 289
EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC
$ 0.05
$ 0.17
$ 0.08
$ 0.49
$ 0.04
EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED
$ 0.05
$ 0.17
$ 0.08
$ 0.49
$ 0.04
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
BASIC
14,939,640
10,590,079
9,822,273
11,310,386
6,879,658
DILUTED
14,939,640
10,590,079
10,178,487
11,310,386
7,250,463
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
('Dollars In Thousands)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Operating Highlights
Net Income
$ 696
$ 1,772
$ 788
$ 5,598
$ 289
Net Interest Income
8,985
8,670
7,079
32,985
16,106
Provision for Loan Losses
100
515
100
1,290
648
Non-Interest Income
508
1,041
581
2,957
2,139
Non-Interest Expense
8,445
7,045
6,794
27,832
17,497
Earnings per Share, Basic
0.05
0.17
0.08
0.49
0.04
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)
0.10
0.17
0.12
0.56
0.56
Earnings per Share, Diluted
0.05
0.17
0.08
0.49
0.04
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)
0.10
0.17
0.12
0.56
0.53
Selected Operating Ratios
Net Interest Margin
3.36 %
3.51 %
3.27 %
3.39 %
3.07 %
Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")
0.24 %
0.65 %
0.33 %
0.53 %
0.05 %
Adjusted ROA2
0.50 %
0.65 %
0.51 %
0.60 %
0.68 %
Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")
2.02 %
6.48 %
3.14 %
5.22 %
0.56 %
Adjusted ROE2
4.24 %
6.48 %
4.90 %
5.93 %
7.52 %
Efficiency Ratio
88.96 %
72.55 %
88.69 %
77.44 %
95.90 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3
78.71 %
72.55 %
81.44 %
74.76 %
71.06 %
Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets
0.17 %
0.36 %
0.24 %
0.28 %
0.37 %
Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets
2.90 %
2.60 %
2.84 %
2.63 %
3.07 %
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Financial Condition Data
Total Assets
$ 1,163,654
$ 1,144,873
$ 1,059,885
$ 1,035,676
$ 932,763
Loans Receivable, Net
923,205
859,400
786,516
727,618
711,664
Noninterest-bearing Deposits
192,773
184,857
184,345
165,228
129,243
Interst-bearing Deposits
753,999
766,853
718,028
696,942
642,422
Total Deposits
946,772
951,710
902,373
862,170
771,665
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios
Total Capital Ratio1
12.89 %
11.55 %
12.42 %
11.14 %
11.50 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
12.41 %
11.04 %
11.94 %
10.67 %
11.02 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
12.41 %
11.04 %
11.94 %
10.67 %
11.02 %
Leverage Ratio1
10.93 %
9.74 %
10.10 %
|
8.71 %
|
8.85 %
|
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4
|
9.02 %
|
9.02 %
|
6.62 %
|
6.94 %
|
8.09 %
|
Tangible Book Value per Share5
|
$ 6.80
|
$ 6.69
|
$ 6.89
|
$ 7.05
|
$ 7.38
|
Asset Quality Data
|
Non-performing Assets
|
$ 2,500
|
$ 1,979
|
$ 1,494
|
$ 1,246
|
$ 1,396
|
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
|
0.21 %
|
0.17 %
|
0.14 %
|
0.12 %
|
0.15 %
|
Non-performing Loans to Total Loans
|
0.27 %
|
0.23 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.17 %
|
0.20 %
|
Allowance for Loan Losses ("AFLL")
|
$ 4,666
|
$ 4,569
|
$ 3,890
|
$ 3,443
|
$ 3,152
|
AFLL to Total Loans
|
0.50 %
|
0.53 %
|
0.49 %
|
0.47 %
|
0.44 %
|
AFLL to Nonperforming Assets
|
186.64 %
|
230.87 %
|
260.37 %
|
276.32 %
|
225.79 %
|
(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital
|
(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
|
(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterst expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
|
(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
|
(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Net Interst Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Avg Bal
|
Interest (2)
|
Yield/Rate
|
Avg Bal
|
Interest (2)
|
Yield/Rate
|
Int. Earn. Cash
|
$ 42,925
|
$ 227
|
2.10 %
|
$ 51,293
|
$ 15
|
0.12 %
|
Securities
|
Taxable (1)
|
80,842
|
567
|
2.78 %
|
74,022
|
290
|
1.55 %
|
Tax-Exempt
|
37,169
|
384
|
4.10 %
|
47,027
|
438
|
3.70 %
|
Total Securities
|
118,011
|
951
|
3.20 %
|
121,049
|
728
|
2.39 %
|
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
|
160,936
|
1,178
|
2.90 %
|
172,342
|
743
|
1.71 %
|
Total Loans (3)
|
899,028
|
11,109
|
4.90 %
|
686,589
|
7,286
|
4.21 %
|
Total Earning Assets
|
1,059,964
|
12,287
|
4.60 %
|
858,931
|
8,029
|
3.71 %
|
Other Assets
|
94,628
|
89,829
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,154,592
|
$ 948,760
|
Interest bearing demand
|
$ 278,816
|
$ 808
|
1.15 %
|
$ 218,173
|
$ 234
|
0.43 %
|
Money market demand
|
245,154
|
966
|
1.56 %
|
206,482
|
125
|
0.24 %
|
Time deposits
|
211,090
|
691
|
1.30 %
|
191,411
|
262
|
0.54 %
|
Total Borrowings
|
68,160
|
756
|
4.40 %
|
49,917
|
237
|
1.88 %
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
803,220
|
3,221
|
1.59 %
|
665,983
|
858
|
0.51 %
|
Non Int Bearing Deposits
|
199,556
|
171,885
|
Total Cost of Funds
|
$ 1,002,776
|
$ 3,221
|
1.27 %
|
$ 837,868
|
$ 858
|
0.41 %
|
Other Liabilities
|
14,864
|
11,308
|
Total Liabilities
|
$ 1,017,640
|
$ 849,176
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 136,952
|
$ 99,584
|
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 1,154,592
|
$ 948,760
|
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
|
9,066
|
3.01 %
|
7,171
|
3.20 %
|
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
|
(81)
|
(92)
|
Net Interest Income
|
$ 8,985
|
$ 7,079
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.36 %
|
3.27 %
|
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
|
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
|
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Net Interst Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
December 31, 2022
|
September 30, 2022
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Avg Bal
|
Interest (2)
|
Yield/Rate
|
Avg Bal
|
Interest (2)
|
Yield/Rate
|
Int. Earn. Cash
|
$ 42,925
|
$ 227
|
2.10 %
|
$ 30,630
|
$ 157
|
2.03 %
|
Securities
|
Taxable (1)
|
80,842
|
567
|
2.78 %
|
86,330
|
745
|
3.42 %
|
Tax-Exempt
|
37,169
|
384
|
4.10 %
|
39,258
|
339
|
3.43 %
|
Total Securities
|
118,011
|
951
|
3.20 %
|
125,588
|
1,084
|
3.42 %
|
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
|
160,936
|
1,178
|
2.90 %
|
156,218
|
1,241
|
3.15 %
|
Total Loans (3)
|
899,028
|
11,109
|
4.90 %
|
824,309
|
9,410
|
4.53 %
|
Total Earning Assets
|
1,059,964
|
12,287
|
4.60 %
|
980,527
|
10,651
|
4.31 %
|
Other Assets
|
94,628
|
93,116
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,154,592
|
$ 1,073,643
|
Interest bearing demand
|
$ 278,816
|
$ 808
|
1.15 %
|
$ 278,637
|
$ 400
|
0.57 %
|
Money market demand
|
245,154
|
966
|
1.56 %
|
244,107
|
568
|
0.92 %
|
Time deposits
|
211,090
|
691
|
1.30 %
|
205,792
|
421
|
0.81 %
|
Total Borrowings
|
68,160
|
756
|
4.40 %
|
52,562
|
521
|
3.93 %
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
803,220
|
3,221
|
1.59 %
|
781,098
|
1,910
|
0.97 %
|
Non Int Bearing Deposits
|
199,556
|
170,863
|
Total Cost of Funds
|
$ 1,002,776
|
$ 3,221
|
1.27 %
|
$ 951,961
|
$ 1,910
|
0.80 %
|
Other Liabilities
|
14,864
|
13,243
|
Total Liabilities
|
$ 1,017,640
|
$ 965,204
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 136,952
|
$ 108,439
|
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 1,154,592
|
$ 1,073,643
|
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
|
9,066
|
3.01 %
|
8,741
|
3.34 %
|
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
|
(81)
|
(71)
|
Net Interest Income
|
$ 8,985
|
$ 8,670
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.36 %
|
3.51 %
|
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
|
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
|
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Net Interst Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Avg Bal
|
Interest (2)
|
Yield/Rate
|
Avg Bal
|
Interest (2)
|
Yield/Rate
|
Int. Earn. Cash
|
$ 56,783
|
$ 533
|
0.94 %
|
$ 35,279
|
$ 381
|
1.08 %
|
Securities
|
Taxable (1)
|
78,629
|
2,175
|
2.77 %
|
73,960
|
939
|
1.27 %
|
Tax-Exempt
|
40,388
|
1,468
|
3.63 %
|
44,719
|
1,585
|
3.54 %
|
Total Securities
|
119,017
|
3,643
|
3.06 %
|
118,679
|
2,524
|
2.13 %
|
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
|
175,800
|
4,176
|
2.38 %
|
153,958
|
2,905
|
1.89 %
|
Total Loans (3)
|
795,908
|
36,396
|
4.57 %
|
369,849
|
15,924
|
4.31 %
|
Total Earning Assets
|
971,708
|
40,572
|
4.18 %
|
523,807
|
18,829
|
3.59 %
|
Other Assets
|
88,485
|
46,615
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,060,193
|
$ 570,422
|
Interest bearing demand
|
$ 271,681
|
$ 1,713
|
0.63 %
|
$ 175,133
|
$ 1,034
|
0.59 %
|
Money market demand
|
229,979
|
1,911
|
0.83 %
|
112,511
|
198
|
0.18 %
|
Time deposits
|
205,636
|
1,713
|
0.83 %
|
110,928
|
859
|
0.77 %
|
Total Borrowings
|
55,980
|
1,942
|
3.47 %
|
14,881
|
299
|
2.01 %
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
763,276
|
7,279
|
0.95 %
|
413,453
|
2,390
|
0.58 %
|
Non Int Bearing Deposits
|
173,938
|
99,747
|
Total Cost of Funds
|
$ 937,214
|
$ 7,279
|
0.78 %
|
$ 513,200
|
$ 2,390
|
0.47 %
|
Other Liabilities
|
15,806
|
5,965
|
Total Liabilities
|
$ 953,020
|
$ 519,165
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 107,173
|
$ 51,257
|
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 1,060,193
|
$ 570,422
|
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
|
33,293
|
3.22 %
|
16,439
|
3.01 %
|
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
|
(308)
|
(333)
|
Net Interest Income
|
$ 32,985
|
$ 16,106
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.39 %
|
3.07 %
|
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
|
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
|
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)
|
(In Thousands)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Agriculture loans
|
$ 15,591
|
$ 13,977
|
$ 7,710
|
$ 8,111
|
$ 9,341
|
Commercial loans
|
103,874
|
97,542
|
88,452
|
94,114
|
98,604
|
Paycheck Protection Program
|
881
|
933
|
2,527
|
10,586
|
23,774
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
540,914
|
482,367
|
435,588
|
353,559
|
338,749
|
Residential real estate loans
|
250,832
|
251,832
|
241,401
|
252,158
|
231,302
|
Consumer and other loans
|
10,057
|
11,929
|
8,689
|
6,359
|
7,087
|
Municipal loans
|
5,466
|
5,404
|
5,814
|
6,193
|
6,182
|
927,615
|
863,984
|
790,181
|
731,080
|
715,039
|
Deferred costs (fees)
|
256
|
(15)
|
225
|
(19)
|
(223)
|
Total loans receivable
|
$ 927,871
|
$ 863,969
|
$ 790,406
|
$ 731,061
|
$ 714,816
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)
|
December 31, 2022
|
(In Thousands)
|
Amortized
|
Net
|
Fair
|
Available for Sale:
|
Small Business Administration loan pools
|
$ 858
|
$ (15)
|
$ 843
|
Obligations of state and political subdivisions
|
44,189
|
(4,020)
|
40,169
|
Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities
|
41,873
|
(4,072)
|
37,801
|
$ 86,920
|
$ (8,107)
|
$ 78,813
|
Held to Maturity:
|
Corporate debentures
|
$ 14,993
|
$ (994)
|
$ 13,999
|
Structured mortgage-backed securities
|
16,829
|
(748)
|
16,081
|
$ 31,822
|
$ (1,742)
|
$ 30,080
|
December 31, 2021
|
(In Thousands)
|
Amortized
|
Net
|
Fair
|
Available for Sale:
|
Small Business Administration loan pools
|
$ 1,099
|
$ (15)
|
$ 1,084
|
Obligations of state and political subdivisions
|
46,115
|
2,367
|
48,482
|
Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities
|
54,239
|
(22)
|
54,217
|
$ 101,453
|
$ 2,330
|
$ 103,783
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Deposits Detail (Unaudited)
|
(In Thousands)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30, 2022
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Demand, noninterest-bearing
|
$ 192,773
|
$ 184,857
|
$ 184,345
|
$ 165,228
|
$ 129,243
|
Demand, interest-bearing
|
254,478
|
305,934
|
269,493
|
269,222
|
256,258
|
Money market and savings
|
228,048
|
266,743
|
235,411
|
224,673
|
205,843
|
Time deposits, $250 and over
|
46,116
|
39,123
|
55,507
|
55,514
|
56,266
|
Time deposits, other
|
225,357
|
155,053
|
157,617
|
147,533
|
124,055
|
$ 946,772
|
$ 951,710
|
$ 902,373
|
$ 862,170
|
$ 771,665
|
Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)
|
(In Thousands)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30, 2022
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Demand, noninterest-bearing
|
$ 199,556
|
$ 170,863
|
$ 152,691
|
$ 131,841
|
$ 171,885
|
Demand, interest-bearing
|
278,816
|
278,637
|
270,844
|
258,140
|
218,173
|
Money market and savings
|
245,154
|
244,107
|
224,483
|
215,410
|
206,482
|
Time deposits
|
211,090
|
205,792
|
211,033
|
194,897
|
191,411
|
$ 934,616
|
$ 899,399
|
$ 859,051
|
$ 800,288
|
$ 787,951
Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
|
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Year Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
12/31/2022
|
9/30/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
12/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
Net income
|
$ 696
|
$ 1,772
|
$ 788
|
$ 5,598
|
$ 289
|
Average assets
|
1,154,592
|
1,073,643
|
948,760
|
1,060,193
|
570,422
|
Return on average assets (annualized)
|
0.24 %
|
0.65 %
|
0.33 %
|
0.53 %
|
0.05 %
|
Net income
|
696
|
1,772
|
788
|
5,598
|
289
|
Net gains on sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
(74)
|
(13)
|
(74)
|
Tax effect at 21%
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
3
|
16
|
Merger & system conversion related expenses
|
973
|
-
|
616
|
973
|
4,584
|
Tax effect at 21%
|
(204)
|
-
|
(129)
|
(204)
|
(963)
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
1,465
|
1,772
|
1,217
|
6,357
|
3,852
|
Average assets
|
1,154,592
|
1,073,643
|
948,760
|
1,060,193
|
570,422
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
0.50 %
|
0.65 %
|
0.51 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.68 %
|
Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Year Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
12/31/2022
|
9/30/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
12/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
Net income
|
$ 696
|
$ 1,772
|
$ 788
|
$ 5,598
|
$ 289
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
136,952
|
108,439
|
99,584
|
107,173
|
51,257
|
Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
|
2.02 %
|
6.48 %
|
3.14 %
|
5.22 %
|
0.56 %
|
Net income
|
696
|
1,772
|
788
|
5,598
|
289
|
Net gains on sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
(74)
|
(13)
|
(74)
|
Tax effect at 21%
|
-
|
16
|
3
|
16
|
Merger & system conversion related expenses
|
973
|
-
|
616
|
973
|
4,584
|
Tax effect at 21%
|
(204)
|
-
|
(129)
|
(204)
|
(963)
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
1,465
|
1,772
|
1,217
|
6,357
|
3,852
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
136,952
|
108,439
|
99,584
|
107,173
|
51,257
|
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
|
4.24 %
|
6.48 %
|
4.90 %
|
5.93 %
|
7.52 %
|
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Year Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
12/31/2022
|
9/30/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
12/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
GAAP-based efficiency ratio
|
88.96 %
|
72.55 %
|
88.69 %
|
77.44 %
|
95.90 %
|
Net interest income
|
$ 8,985
|
$ 8,670
|
$ 7,079
|
$ 32,985
|
$ 16,106
|
Noninterest income
|
508
|
1,041
|
581
|
2,957
|
2,139
|
Less: net gains on sales of securities
|
-
|
-
|
74
|
13
|
74
|
Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)
|
9,493
|
9,711
|
7,586
|
35,929
|
18,171
|
Total noninterest expense
|
8,445
|
7,045
|
6,794
|
27,832
|
17,497
|
Less: Merger & system conversion related expenses
|
973
|
-
|
616
|
973
|
4,584
|
Adjusted non-interest expense
|
7,472
|
7,045
|
6,178
|
26,859
|
12,913
|
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
78.71 %
|
72.55 %
|
81.44 %
|
74.76 %
|
71.06 %
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Year Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
12/31/2022
|
9/30/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
12/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.17
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.49
|
$ 0.04
|
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.17
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.49
|
$ 0.04
|
Net Income
|
$ 696
|
$ 1,772
|
$ 788
|
$ 5,598
|
$ 289
|
Net gains on sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
(74)
|
(13)
|
(74)
|
Tax effect at 21%
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
3
|
16
|
Merger & system conversion related expenses
|
973
|
-
|
616
|
973
|
4,584
|
Tax effect at 21%
|
(204)
|
-
|
(129)
|
(204)
|
(963)
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
1,465
|
1,772
|
1,217
|
6,357
|
3,852
|
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 0.17
|
$ 0.12
|
$ 0.56
|
$ 0.56
|
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 0.17
|
$ 0.12
|
$ 0.56
|
$ 0.53
|
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value
|
12/31/2022
|
9/30/2022
|
6/30/2022
|
3/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
Tangible Common Equity
|
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 138,553
|
$ 136,942
|
$ 104,771
|
$ 106,340
|
$ 109,623
|
Adjustments:
|
Goodwill
|
(35,842)
|
(35,842)
|
(35,842)
|
(35,842)
|
(35,512)
|
Other intangible assets
|
(1,052)
|
(1,113)
|
(1,178)
|
(1,243)
|
(1,310)
|
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 101,659
|
$ 99,987
|
$ 67,751
|
$ 69,255
|
$ 72,801
|
Common shares outstanding
|
14,939,640
|
14,939,640
|
9,838,435
|
9,826,435
|
9,826,435
|
Book value per common share
|
$ 9.27
|
$ 9.17
|
$ 10.65
|
$ 10.82
|
$ 11.16
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
$ 6.80
|
$ 6.69
|
$ 6.89
|
$ 7.05
|
$ 7.41
|
Tangible Assets
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,163,654
|
$ 1,144,873
|
$ 1,059,885
|
$ 1,035,676
|
$ 932,763
|
Adjustments:
|
Goodwill
|
(35,842)
|
(35,842)
|
(35,842)
|
(35,842)
|
(35,512)
|
Other intangible assets
|
(1,052)
|
(1,113)
|
(1,178)
|
(1,243)
|
(1,310)
|
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,126,760
|
$ 1,107,918
|
$ 1,022,865
|
$ 998,591
|
$ 895,941
|
Tangible common equity to tangible
|
9.02 %
|
9.02 %
|
6.62 %
|
6.94 %
|
8.13 %
Contact:
Nicole Ulmer
Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
717.803.8895
[email protected]
SOURCE LINKBANCORP, Inc.
Share this article