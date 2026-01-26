LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank"), reported net income of $2.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $7.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Excluding expenses associated with the pending merger with Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. ("Burke & Herbert") and other non-core expenses, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $11.7 million1 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $11.0 million1 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $33.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $26.2 million, or $0.71 for the year ended December 31, 2024. Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 were adversely affected by increased provision expense primarily related to a specific reserve established for a single commercial credit (the "Commercial Relationship") with total exposure of $5.0 million, requiring a full impairment, with an after-tax effect of $4.0 million. The determination of this reserve resulted from concerns with the Commercial Relationship raised during the fourth quarter of 2025, leading to the identification of purported fraudulent activity in January 2026.

Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on March 16, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 27, 2026.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FULL YEAR 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:

Annual Earnings Grow 26.8% over Prior Year. Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $33.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share compared to $26.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 26.8%. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net income grew 20% year over year from $34.8 million 1 for the year ended December 31, 2024 to $41.8 million 1 for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Book value per share increased to $8.18 at December 31, 2025 compared to $8.16 at September 30, 2025 and $7.50 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased to $6.20 at December 31, 2025 compared to $6.15 at September 30, 2025 and $5.36 at December 31, 2024.

Book value per share increased to $8.18 at December 31, 2025 compared to $8.16 at September 30, 2025 and $7.50 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased to $6.20 at December 31, 2025 compared to $6.15 at September 30, 2025 and $5.36 at December 31, 2024. Expanding Deposit Franchise with 10.9% Annual Growth. Total deposits at December 31, 2025 were $2.55 billion compared to $2.67 billion at September 30, 2025 and $2.45 billion at December 31, 2024, representing an annual increase of $256.3 million 2 , or 10.9%, adjusting for the impact of the sale of banking operations and branches in New Jersey, including related loans and deposits (the "Branch Sale") and changes in brokered deposits.

Total deposits at December 31, 2025 were $2.55 billion compared to $2.67 billion at September 30, 2025 and $2.45 billion at December 31, 2024, representing an annual increase of $256.3 million , or 10.9%, adjusting for the impact of the sale of banking operations and branches in New Jersey, including related loans and deposits (the "Branch Sale") and changes in brokered deposits. Robust Commercial Loan Growth. Total loans at December 31, 2025 were $2.56 billion, compared to $2.46 billion at September 30, 2025 and $2.35 billion at December 31, 2024, representing an annualized increase of $307.1 million 2 or 13.1% annualized excluding the impact of the Branch Sale.

Total loans at December 31, 2025 were $2.56 billion, compared to $2.46 billion at September 30, 2025 and $2.35 billion at December 31, 2024, representing an annualized increase of $307.1 million or 13.1% annualized excluding the impact of the Branch Sale. Strategic Merger with Burke & Herbert. On December 18, 2025, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Burke & Herbert, the parent company of Burke & Herbert Bank, under which the companies will combine in an all-stock combination, valued at approximately $354.2 million or $9.38 per share of Company common stock, based on the closing price for Burke & Herbert's common stock of $69.45 as of December 17, 2025, the day prior to the merger announcement. When the transaction is complete, the combined organization will be a leading Mid-Atlantic community banking franchise with approximately $11.0 billion in assets. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to receiving the requisite approvals of each party's shareholders, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and fulfillment of other customary closing conditions.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure. 2 See Loan and Deposit tables for total loan and deposit growth reconciliations.

"Overall, we were pleased with the core performance reflected in our quarterly and annual results, despite the impact of the required provision for a single commercial lending relationship," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP. "Annual net income reached an all-time high on strong growth in net interest income, continued progress in fee income and continued discipline in operating expenses. Looking ahead to 2026, we are excited to build on our strong organic growth, deliver exceptional service to our clients, and prepare for a successful merger with Burke & Herbert to create value for our shareholders."

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $27.1 million compared to $26.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $25.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the significant growth in average earnings assets. Net interest margin was 3.74% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 3.75% for the third quarter of 2025, and 3.85% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The spread on interest rates was stable quarter over quarter as the average loan yield decreased from 6.26% for the third quarter of 2025 to 6.22% for the fourth quarter of 2025, while the cost of funds decreased from 2.34% for the third quarter of 2025 to 2.32% for the fourth quarter of 2025. Interest income from purchase accounting accretion during the fourth quarter of 2025 was approximately $150 thousand less than that recognized in the third quarter of 2025 and $813 thousand less than the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income increased slightly quarter-over-quarter to $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2025. Year-over-year, noninterest income increased $326 thousand from $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $19.5 million compared to $18.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $18.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase resulted primarily from an increased incentive compensation accrual, which was driven by achievement of organic growth goals, as well as a $500 thousand impairment on assets included in other expense.

Income tax expense was $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 26.1% compared to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 21.7% and $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 21.9%.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $3.07 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $3.12 billion at September 30, 2025 and $2.88 billion at December 31, 2024. Deposits and net loans as of December 31, 2025 totaled $2.55 billion and $2.53 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $2.67 billion and $2.43 billion, respectively at September 30, 2025 and $2.36 billion and $2.23 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2024. Deposits and net loans exclude recorded balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $93.6 million and $91.8 million, respectively, at December 31, 2024, which are reflected within liabilities held for sale and assets held for sale.

Total loans at December 31, 2025 were $2.56 billion, compared to $2.46 billion at September 30, 2025, representing an increase of $99.8 million, with the majority of the growth in commercial loans. For the full year, total loans have increased $307.1 million2 from December 31, 2024, excluding the impact of the Branch Sale, or 13.1% annualized. Total commercial loan commitments originated in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $199.4 million with funded balances of $132.7 million. The average commercial loan commitment originated during the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled approximately $1.1 million with an average outstanding funded balance of $750 thousand. Total deposits at December 31, 2025 were $2.55 billion compared to $2.67 billion at September 30, 2025, representing a decrease of $113.3 million or -4.3% annualized driven by seasonal outflows related primarily to professional services and commercial clients. For the full year, total deposits have increased $256.3 million2 from December 31, 2024, or 10.9%, adjusting for the impact of the Branch Sale and changes in brokered deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $603.7 million at December 31, 2025, down from $640.1 million at September 30, 2025. Brokered deposits decreased $40.0 million to $35.0 million at December 31, 2025. Average deposits increased $57.4 million, or 2.3%, to $2.56 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $2.50 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. This continued growth reflects our focus on developing deep relationships with our retail, professional services, and commercial clients to build a strong deposit franchise.

The Company continues to maintain strong on-balance sheet liquidity, as total cash, cash equivalents, and securities available for sale were $314.9 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $462.1 million at September 30, 2025 and $311.7 million at December 31, 2024. Available sources of liquidity remain stable, with total availability of sources of liquidity of $1.31 billion at December 31, 2025.

Shareholders' equity increased to $306.4 million at December 31, 2025 from $305.5 million at September 30, 2025. Book value per share increased to $8.18 at December 31, 2025 compared to $8.16 at September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share increased to $6.201 at December 31, 2025 compared to $6.151 at September 30, 2025 and $5.361 at December 31, 2024, representing 15.7% growth year over year.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure. 2 See Loan and Deposit tables for total loan and deposit growth reconciliations.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a $6.6 million provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2025, $5.0 million of which related to a specific reserve for the Commercial Relationship referenced above. As noted above, the impairment resulted from concerns with the Commercial Relationship raised during the fourth quarter of 2025, leading to the identification of purported fraudulent activity in January 2026. The Company is pursuing all available sources of recovery. Based on the Company's review of the circumstances of the purported fraudulent activity involving this borrower, the Company believes this incident is an isolated occurrence and not indicative of a broader increase in exposure to fraud-related losses in connection with its lending businesses. The remaining $1.6 million in provision recorded was driven by the strong loan growth experienced in the fourth quarter.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company's non-performing assets decreased to $24.4 million, representing 0.79% of total assets, compared to $24.6 million, representing 0.79% of total assets at September 30, 2025, resulting from the successful sale of multiple properties from one credit relationship, offset by the addition of the Commercial Relationship. Loans 30-89 days past due at December 31, 2025 were $8.22 million, representing 0.32% of total loans compared to $4.73 million or 0.19% of total loans at September 30, 2025 and $2.89 million or 0.13% of total loans at December 31, 2024. The increase was driven entirely by the inclusion of the Commercial Relationship, without which loans 30-89 days past due at December 31, 2025 would have decreased to $3.24 million.

The allowance for credit losses for loans was $31.7 million, or 1.24% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2025, compared to $25.3 million, or 1.03% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2025. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming assets was 129.85% at December 31, 2025, compared to 102.90% at September 30, 2025. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was primarily due to the $5.0 million specific reserve for the Commercial Relationship.

The Company recorded $57 thousand in net recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $300 thousand in net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2025.

Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of December 31, 2025. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 12.07% and 10.94% respectively, at December 31, 2025, compared to 12.31% and 11.39%, respectively, at September 30, 2025 and 11.55% and 10.74%, respectively, at December 31, 2024. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.75%1 at December 31, 2025 compared to 7.56%1 at September 30, 2025 and 7.16%1 at December 31, 2024.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia, through 24 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

LB-E

LB-D

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)













December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)





















ASSETS





















Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$ 15,482

$ 15,321

$ 15,319

$ 14,830

$ 13,834

Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

36,811

178,832

139,764

205,352

152,266

Cash and cash equivalents

52,293

194,153

155,083

220,182

166,100

Securities available for sale, at fair value

262,620

267,930

169,569

159,183

145,590

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

25,485

26,595

26,809

27,662

31,508

Loans receivable, gross

2,556,729

2,456,977

2,356,609

2,273,941

2,255,749

Allowance for credit losses - loans

(31,674)

(25,342)

(24,651)

(26,619)

(26,435)

Loans receivable, net

2,525,055

2,431,635

2,331,958

2,247,322

2,229,314

Investments in restricted bank stock

7,735

4,791

4,821

4,780

5,209

Premises and equipment, net

15,957

15,822

15,861

17,920

18,029

Right-of-Use Asset – premises

15,225

15,632

15,410

14,537

14,913

Bank-owned life insurance

53,708

53,263

52,943

52,507

52,079

Goodwill and other intangible assets

74,172

75,213

76,296

77,379

79,761

Deferred tax asset

15,952

15,003

16,474

16,729

18,866

Assets held for sale

—

—

—

—

94,146

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

21,790

22,334

21,330

23,288

23,263

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 3,069,992

$ 3,122,371

$ 2,886,554

$ 2,861,489

$ 2,878,778

LIABILITIES





















Deposits:





















Demand, noninterest bearing

$ 603,728

$ 640,100

$ 646,654

$ 646,002

$ 658,646

Interest bearing

1,951,024

2,027,999

1,809,755

1,787,692

1,701,936

Total deposits

2,554,752

2,668,099

2,456,409

2,433,694

2,360,582

Long-term borrowings

—

40,000

40,000

40,000

40,000

Short-term borrowings

115,000

—

—

—

10,000

Note payable

—

—

—

559

565

Subordinated debt

62,281

62,255

62,279

62,129

61,984

Lease liabilities

15,564

15,965

15,740

15,284

15,666

Liabilities held for sale

—

—

—

—

93,777

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

15,963

30,595

14,128

15,757

15,983

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,763,560

2,816,914

2,588,556

2,567,423

2,598,557

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Preferred stock

—

—

—

—

—

Common stock

370

370

370

370

370

Surplus

266,090

265,637

265,293

264,871

264,449

Retained earnings

42,300

42,157

37,107

32,507

19,947

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,328)

(2,707)

(4,772)

(3,682)

(4,545)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

306,432

305,457

297,998

294,066

280,221

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 3,069,992

$ 3,122,371

$ 2,886,554

$ 2,861,489

$ 2,878,778

Common shares outstanding

37,457,914

37,447,026

37,441,879

37,377,342

37,370,917



LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2025

9/30/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2025

12/31/2024 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)



















INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME



















Loans receivable, including fees

$ 39,123

$ 37,755

$ 37,082

$ 149,951

$ 146,175 Other

3,974

4,269

3,224

14,638

12,549 Total interest and dividend income

43,097

42,024

40,306

164,589

158,724 INTEREST EXPENSE



















Deposits

13,614

13,677

12,823

52,115

51,033 Other Borrowings

1,098

950

962

3,965

3,977 Subordinated Debt

1,261

1,011

976

4,219

3,820 Total interest expense

15,973

15,638

14,761

60,299

58,830 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

27,124

26,386

25,545

104,290

99,894 Provision for credit losses

6,594

1,003

132

8,169

257 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

20,530

25,383

25,413

96,121

99,637 NONINTEREST INCOME



















Service charges on deposit accounts

1,074

1,120

1,339

4,311

4,036 Bank-owned life insurance

445

463

433

1,772

1,633 Net realized gains (losses) on the sale of debt securities

—

—

—

—

4 Gain on sale of loans

358

157

70

719

270 Gain on sale of branches

—

—

—

11,093

— Other

1,043

1,065

752

4,020

2,919 Total noninterest income

2,920

2,805

2,594

21,915

8,862 NONINTEREST EXPENSE



















Salaries and employee benefits

11,223

10,513

10,147

43,144

41,061 Occupancy

1,373

1,356

1,368

5,501

5,945 Equipment and data processing

1,631

2,063

1,884

7,789

7,174 Professional fees

745

593

531

2,553

2,830 FDIC insurance and supervisory fees

255

439

687

1,830

2,396 Intangible amortization

1,041

1,083

1,162

4,291

4,778 Merger & restructuring expenses

650

—

56

707

914 Advertising

155

128

128

603

633 Other

2,466

1,996

2,339

9,015

9,173 Total noninterest expense

19,539

18,171

18,302

75,433

74,904 Income before income tax expense

3,911

10,017

9,705

42,603

33,595 Income tax expense

969

2,178

2,121

9,092

7,386 NET INCOME

$ 2,942

$ 7,839

$ 7,584

$ 33,511

$ 26,209





















EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC

$ 0.08

$ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.90

$ 0.71 EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED

$ 0.08

$ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.90

$ 0.71 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING,



















BASIC

37,266,414

37,192,313

37,045,701

37,173,548

36,990,672 DILUTED

37,415,446

37,335,646

37,166,107

37,315,644

37,105,614

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, except per share data) 12/31/2025

9/30/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2025

12/31/2024 Operating Highlights

















Net Income $ 2,942

$ 7,839

$ 7,584

$ 33,511

$ 26,209 Net Interest Income 27,124

26,386

25,545

104,290

99,894 Provision for Credit Losses 6,594

1,003

132

8,169

257 Non-Interest Income 2,920

2,805

2,594

21,915

8,862 Non-Interest Expense 19,539

18,171

18,302

75,433

74,904 Earnings per Share, Basic 0.08

0.21

0.20

0.90

0.71 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2) 0.10

0.21

0.21

0.71

0.73 Earnings per Share, Diluted 0.08

0.21

0.20

0.90

0.71 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2) 0.10

0.21

0.21

0.71

0.73



















Selected Operating Ratios

















Net Interest Margin 3.74 %

3.75 %

3.85 %

3.81 %

3.88 % Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA") 0.38 %

1.04 %

1.06 %

1.14 %

0.94 % Adjusted ROA2 0.50 %

1.04 %

1.07 %

0.90 %

0.97 % Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") 3.78 %

10.33 %

10.82 %

11.28 %

9.62 % Adjusted ROE2 4.93 %

10.33 %

10.88 %

8.92 %

9.89 % Efficiency Ratio 65.03 %

62.25 %

65.04 %

59.77 %

68.87 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3 61.21 %

62.25 %

64.84 %

63.72 %

68.04 % Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets 0.38 %

0.37 %

0.36 %

0.75 %

0.32 % Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets 2.52 %

2.42 %

2.56 %

2.57 %

2.70 %























12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024 Financial Condition Data

















Total Assets $ 3,069,992

$ 3,122,371

$ 2,886,554

$ 2,861,489

$ 2,878,778 Loans Receivable, Net 2,525,055

2,431,635

2,331,958

2,247,322

2,229,314



















Noninterest-bearing Deposits 603,728

640,100

646,654

646,002

658,646 Interest-bearing Deposits 1,951,024

2,027,999

1,809,755

1,787,692

1,701,936 Total Deposits $ 2,554,752

$ 2,668,099

$ 2,456,409

$ 2,433,694

$ 2,360,582



















Selected Balance Sheet Ratios

















Total Capital Ratio1 12.07 %

12.31 %

12.43 %

12.61 %

11.55 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 10.94 %

11.39 %

11.51 %

11.71 %

10.74 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 10.94 %

11.39 %

11.51 %

11.71 %

10.74 % Leverage Ratio1 9.69 %

9.95 %

10.34 %

10.02 %

9.49 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4 7.75 %

7.56 %

7.89 %

7.78 %

7.16 % Tangible Book Value per Share5 $ 6.20

$ 6.15

$ 5.92

$ 5.80

$ 5.36



















Asset Quality Data

















Non-performing Assets $ 24,393

$ 24,627

$ 21,877

$ 26,041

$ 17,173 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.79 %

0.79 %

0.76 %

0.91 %

0.60 % Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.95 %

1.00 %

0.93 %

1.15 %

0.76 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL") $ 31,674

$ 25,342

$ 24,651

$ 26,619

$ 26,435 ACLL to Total Loans 1.24 %

1.03 %

1.05 %

1.17 %

1.17 % ACLL to Nonperforming Assets 129.85 %

102.90 %

112.68 %

102.22 %

153.93 % Net chargeoffs (recoveries)(6) $ (57)

$ 300

$ 40

$ 81

$ 252





















(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital (2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (6) - Charge offs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 do not include the impact of a settlement of a purchase credit deteriorated loan ("PCD") that resulted in a net decrease to the allowance of $2.0 million, which was covered by a specific reserve established on this PCD loan at the time of acquisition.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 90,179

$ 672

2.96 %

$ 190,584

$ 1,893

3.94 % Securities























Taxable (1)

247,687

2,950

4.73 %

162,865

2,089

5.09 % Tax-Exempt

44,550

474

4.22 %

42,763

363

3.37 % Total Securities

292,237

3,424

4.65 %

205,628

2,452

4.73 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

382,416

4,096

4.25 %

396,212

4,345

4.35 % Total Loans (3)

2,497,355

39,123

6.22 %

2,393,119

37,755

6.26 % Total Earning Assets

2,879,771

43,219

5.95 %

2,789,331

42,100

5.99 % Other Assets

191,711









194,442







Total Assets

$ 3,071,482









$ 2,983,773







Interest bearing demand

$ 644,650

3,643

2.24 %

$ 592,572

3,498

2.34 % Money market demand

633,856

3,597

2.25 %

635,450

3,985

2.49 % Time deposits

630,472

6,374

4.01 %

623,505

6,194

3.94 % Total Borrowings

182,877

2,359

5.12 %

153,493

1,961

5.07 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2,091,855

15,973

3.03 %

2,005,020

15,638

3.09 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits

635,055









646,608







Total Cost of Funds

2,726,910

15,973

2.32 %

2,651,628

15,638

2.34 % Other Liabilities

35,907









31,044







Total Liabilities

2,762,817









2,682,672







Shareholders' Equity

308,665









301,101







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,071,482









$ 2,983,773







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





27,246

2.92 %





26,462

2.90 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(122)









(76)



Net Interest Income





$ 27,124









$ 26,386



Net Interest Margin









3.74 %









3.75 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2025

2024 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 90,179

$ 672

2.96 %

$ 128,802

$ 1,300

4.02 % Securities























Taxable (1)

247,687

2,950

4.73 %

138,168

1,540

4.43 % Tax-Exempt

44,550

474

4.22 %

44,958

486

4.30 % Total Securities

292,237

3,424

4.65 %

183,126

2,026

4.40 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

382,416

4,096

4.25 %

311,928

3,326

4.24 % Total Loans (3)

2,497,355

39,123

6.22 %

2,327,829

37,082

6.34 % Total Earning Assets

2,879,771

43,219

5.95 %

2,639,757

40,408

6.09 % Other Assets

191,711









202,693







Total Assets

$ 3,071,482









$ 2,842,450







Interest bearing demand

$ 644,650

3,643

2.24 %

$ 537,856

3,043

2.25 % Money market demand

633,856

3,597

2.25 %

567,593

3,139

2.20 % Time deposits

630,472

6,374

4.01 %

607,231

6,641

4.35 % Total Borrowings

182,877

2,359

5.12 %

153,117

1,938

5.04 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2,091,855

15,973

3.03 %

1,865,797

14,761

3.15 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits

635,055









665,276







Total Cost of Funds

2,726,910

15,973

2.32 %

2,531,073

14,761

2.32 % Other Liabilities

35,907









32,493







Total Liabilities

2,762,817









2,563,566







Shareholders' Equity

308,665









278,884







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,071,482









$ 2,842,450







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





27,246

2.92 %





25,647

2.94 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(122)









(102)



Net Interest Income





$ 27,124









$ 25,545



Net Interest Margin









3.74 %









3.85 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025

2024 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 126,531

$ 4,633

3.66 %

$ 111,790

$ 4,890

4.37 % Securities























Taxable (1)

176,647

8,608

4.87 %

128,140

6,206

4.84 % Tax-Exempt

43,468

1,768

4.07 %

43,134

1,839

4.26 % Total Securities

220,115

10,376

4.71 %

171,274

8,045

4.70 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

346,646

15,009

4.33 %

283,064

12,935

4.57 % Total Loans (3)

2,392,590

149,951

6.27 %

2,290,618

146,175

6.38 % Total Earning Assets

2,739,236

164,960

6.02 %

2,573,682

159,110

6.18 % Other Assets

192,063









205,568







Total Assets

$ 2,931,299









$ 2,779,250







Interest bearing demand

$ 582,618

$ 13,396

2.30 %

$ 476,686

$ 10,344

2.17 % Money market demand

595,229

13,619

2.29 %

579,232

12,981

2.24 % Time deposits

596,161

25,100

4.21 %

617,894

27,708

4.48 % Total Borrowings

187,859

8,184

4.36 %

149,572

7,797

5.21 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,961,867

60,299

3.07 %

1,823,384

58,830

3.23 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits

640,536









653,966







Total Cost of Funds

$ 2,602,403

$ 60,299

2.32 %

$ 2,477,350

$ 58,830

2.37 % Other Liabilities

31,938









29,515







Total Liabilities

$ 2,634,341









$ 2,506,865







Shareholders' Equity

$ 296,958









$ 272,385







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,931,299









$ 2,779,250







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





104,661

2.95 %





100,280

2.95 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(371)









(386)



Net Interest Income





$ 104,290









$ 99,894



Net Interest Margin









3.81 %









3.88 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Agriculture and farmland loans

$ 61,611

$ 62,098

$ 61,996

$ 66,684

$ 67,741 Construction loans

172,917

155,542

140,976

136,421

158,296 Commercial & industrial loans

275,824

266,765

259,877

257,302

252,163 Commercial real estate loans



















Multifamily

244,554

236,534

231,469

215,916

217,331 Owner occupied

545,837

522,674

502,515

472,895

493,906 Non-owner occupied

771,537

730,740

681,521

645,793

658,615 Residential real estate loans



















First liens

377,108

377,226

375,879

378,420

399,476 Second liens and lines of credit

87,051

84,395

81,194

79,905

78,410 Consumer and other loans

17,062

17,645

17,525

17,097

17,087 Municipal loans

2,767

2,816

2,917

3,012

3,886



2,556,268

2,456,435

2,355,869

2,273,445

2,346,911 Deferred costs

461

542

740

496

645 Total loans receivable

2,556,729

2,456,977

2,356,609

2,273,941

2,347,556 Less: Loans held for sale

—

—

—

—

91,807 Loans Held for Investment

$ 2,556,729

$ 2,456,977

$ 2,356,609

$ 2,273,941

$ 2,255,749

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Growth Calculation Excluding Branch Sale (Unaudited)













(In Thousands)









December 31,

2025 Total Loans at December 31, 2025









$ 2,556,729 Total Loans at December 31, 2024









2,347,556 Year-to-date Change









209,173 Net Book Value of Loans Sold









97,952 Loan Growth Excluding Branch Sale









307,125 Annualized Growth Rate









13.08 %

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)

























December 31, 2025



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















US Government Agency securities

$ 11,337

$ 292

$ 11,629



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

49,892

(2,378)

47,514



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

203,984

(935)

203,049



Other securities

434

(6)

428







$ 265,647

$ (3,027)

$ 262,620

























Amortized

Cost

Net Unrealized

Losses

Fair Value

Allowance for

Credit Losses Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 12,250

$ (367)

$ 11,883

$ (391) Structured mortgage-backed securities

13,626

(298)

13,328

—



$ 25,876

$ (665)

$ 25,211

$ (391)





















December 31, 2024



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















US Government Agency securities

$ 13,017

$ 56

$ 13,073



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

51,254

(4,053)

47,201



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

88,289

(3,506)

84,783



Other securities

542

(9)

533







$ 153,102

$ (7,512)

$ 145,590

























Amortized

Cost

Net Unrealized

Losses

Fair Value

Allowance for

Credit Losses Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 15,250

$ (984)

$ 14,266

$ (459) Structured mortgage-backed securities

16,717

(699)

16,018

—



$ 31,967

$ (1,683)

$ 30,284

$ (459)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 603,728

$ 640,100

$ 646,654

$ 646,002

$ 686,510 Demand, interest-bearing

658,523

677,496

576,050

577,170

537,546 Money market and savings

617,534

656,727

580,143

553,240

553,807 Time deposits, $250 and over

210,105

201,648

177,897

166,441

167,165 Time deposits, other

429,862

417,128

400,665

387,226

405,493 Brokered deposits

35,000

75,000

75,000

103,615

103,615



2,554,752

2,668,099

2,456,409

2,433,694

2,454,136 Less: Deposits held for sale

—

—

—

—

93,554 Total deposits

$ 2,554,752

$ 2,668,099

$ 2,456,409

$ 2,433,694

$ 2,360,582











































Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 635,055

$ 646,608

$ 628,962

$ 649,440

$ 665,276 Demand, interest-bearing

644,650

592,572

547,177

545,475

537,856 Money market and savings

633,856

635,450

553,294

555,663

567,593 Time deposits

630,472

599,048

575,205

576,366

568,615 Brokered deposits

11,467

24,457

34,117

56,283

38,616 Total deposits

$ 2,555,500

$ 2,498,135

$ 2,338,755

$ 2,383,227

$ 2,377,956

Balances in table above include deposits held for sale for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Core Deposit Growth Calculation Excluding Branch Sale (Unaudited)









(In Thousands)





December 31, 2025 Total Deposits at December 31, 2025





$ 2,554,752 Less: Brokered Deposits at December 31, 2025





(35,000) Total Core Deposits at December 31, 2025





$ 2,519,752









Total Deposits at December 31, 2024





$ 2,454,136 Less: Brokered Deposits at December 31, 2024





(103,615) Total Core Deposits at December 31, 2024





$ 2,350,521









Year-to-date Change in Core Deposits





169,231 Net Book Value of Deposits Sold





87,086 Deposit Growth Excluding Branch Sale





256,317 Annualized Growth Rate





10.90 %

Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets



For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2025

12/31/2024 Net income

$ 2,942

$ 7,839

$ 7,584

$ 33,511

$ 26,209 Average assets

3,071,482

2,983,773

2,842,450

2,931,299

2,779,250 Return on average assets (annualized)

0.38 %

1.04 %

1.06 %

1.14 %

0.94 % Net income

$ 2,942

$ 7,839

$ 7,584

33,511

26,209 Gain on sale of branches

—

—

—

(11,093)

— Tax effect(1)

—

—

—

2,440

— Transaction bonus accrual

—

—

—

490

— Tax effect(1)

—

—

—

(108)

— Board restructuring accrual

—

—

—

381

— Tax effect(1)

—

—

—

(84)

— Net (gains) losses on sale or impairment of assets

500

—

—

500

(4) Tax effect(1)

(110)

—

—

(110)

1 Merger & restructuring expenses

650

—

56

707

914 Tax effect(1)

(143)

—

(12)

(156)

(192) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 3,839

$ 7,839

$ 7,628

$ 26,478

26,928 Average assets

$ 3,071,482

$ 2,983,773

$ 2,842,450

$ 2,931,299

2,779,250 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)

(Non-GAAP)

0.50 %

1.04 %

1.07 %

0.90 %

0.97 %

(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity



For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2025

12/31/2024 Net income

$ 2,942

$ 7,839

$ 7,584

$ 33,511

$ 26,209 Average shareholders' equity

308,665

301,101

278,884

296,958

272,385 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

3.78 %

10.33 %

10.82 %

11.28 %

9.62 % Net income

$ 2,942

$ 7,839

$ 7,584

$ 33,511

$ 26,209 Gain on sale of branches

—

—

—

(11,093)

— Tax effect(1)

—

—

—

2,440

— Transaction bonus accrual

—

—

—

490

— Tax effect(1)

—

—

—

(108)

— Board restructuring accrual

—

—

—

381

— Tax effect(1)

—

—

—

(84)

— Merger & restructuring expenses

650

—

56

707

914 Tax effect(1)

(143)

—

(12)

(156)

(192) Net (gains) losses on sale or impairment of assets

500

—

—

500

(4) Tax effect(1)

(110)

—

—

(110)

1 Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 3,839

$ 7,839

$ 7,628

$ 26,478

$ 26,928 Average shareholders' equity

$ 308,665

$ 301,101

$ 278,884

$ 296,958

$ 272,385 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

(Non-GAAP)

4.93 %

10.33 %

10.88 %

8.92 %

9.89 %

(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 12/31/2025

9/30/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2025

12/31/2024 GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic $ 0.08

$ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.90

$ 0.71 GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted $ 0.08

$ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.90

$ 0.71 Net Income $ 2,942

$ 7,839

$ 7,584

$ 33,511

$ 26,209 Gain on sale of branches —

—

—

(11,093)

— Tax effect(1) —

—

—

2,440

— Transaction bonus accrual —

—

—

490

— Tax effect(1) —

—

—

(108)

— Board restructuring accrual —

—

—

381

— Tax effect(1) —

—

—

(84)

— Merger & restructuring expenses 650

—

56

707

914 Tax effect(1) (143)

—

(12)

(156)

(192) Net (gains) losses on sale or impairment of assets 500

—

—

500

(4) Tax effect(1) (110)

—

—

(110)

1 Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 3,839

$ 7,839

$ 7,628

$ 26,478

$ 26,928 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.10

$ 0.21

$ 0.21

$ 0.71

$ 0.73 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.10

$ 0.21

$ 0.21

$ 0.71

$ 0.73

(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 12/31/2025

9/30/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2025

12/31/2024 Net Income (GAAP) $ 2,942

$ 7,839

$ 7,584

$ 33,511

$ 26,209 Gain on sale of branches —

—

—

(11,093)

— Tax effect(1) —

—

—

2,440

— Transaction bonus accrual —

—

—

490

— Tax effect(1) —

—

—

(108)

— Board restructuring accrual —

—

—

381

— Tax effect(1) —

—

—

(84)

— Net (gains) losses on sale or impairment of assets 500

—

—

500

(4) Tax effect(1) (110)

—

—

(110)

1 Merger & restructuring expenses 650

—

56

707

914 Tax effect(1) (143)

—

(12)

(156)

(192) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 3,839

7,839

7,628

26,478

26,928 Income tax expense 969

2,178

2,121

9,092

7,386 Provision for credit losses 6,594

1,003

132

8,169

257 Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income 253

—

12

(1,982)

191 Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 11,655

$ 11,020

$ 9,893

$ 41,757

$ 34,762

(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024 Tangible Common Equity



















Total shareholders' equity

$ 306,432

$ 305,457

$ 297,998

$ 294,066

$ 280,221 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806) Other intangible assets

(15,366)

(16,407)

(17,490)

(18,573)

(20,955) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 232,260

$ 230,244

$ 221,702

$ 216,687

$ 200,460 Common shares outstanding

37,457,914

37,447,026

37,441,879

37,377,342

37,370,917 Book value per common share

$ 8.18

$ 8.16

$ 7.96

$ 7.87

$ 7.50 Tangible book value per common share

(Non-GAAP)

$ 6.20

$ 6.15

$ 5.92

$ 5.80

$ 5.36 Tangible Assets



















Total assets

$ 3,069,992

$ 3,122,371

$ 2,886,554

$ 2,861,489

$ 2,878,778 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806) Other intangible assets

(15,366)

(16,407)

(17,490)

(18,573)

(20,955) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,995,820

$ 3,047,158

$ 2,810,258

$ 2,784,110

$ 2,799,017 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (Non-GAAP)

7.75 %

7.56 %

7.89 %

7.78 %

7.16 %

Return on Tangible Common Equity







For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2025

12/31/2025 Net income $ 2,942

$ 33,511







Average shareholders' equity 308,665

296,958 Adjustments:





Goodwill (58,806)

(58,806) Other intangible assets (16,020)

(15,366) Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 233,839

$ 222,786







Return on tangible common equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP) 4.99 %

15.04 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2025

9/30/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2025

12/31/2024 GAAP-based efficiency ratio 65.03 %

62.25 %

65.04 %

59.77 %

68.87 % Net interest income $ 27,124

$ 26,386

$ 25,545

$ 104,290

$ 99,894 Noninterest income 2,920

2,805

2,594

21,915

8,862 Less: Gain on sale of branches —

—

—

(11,093)

— Less: net gains (losses) on sale of securities —

—

—

—

(4) Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP) 30,044

29,191

28,139

115,112

108,752 Total noninterest expense 19,539

18,171

18,302

75,433

74,904 Less: Merger & restructuring expenses 650

—

56

707

914 Less: Transaction bonus accrual —

—

—

490

— Less: Board restructuring accrual —

—

—

381

— Less: Impairment of assets 500

—

—

500

— Adjusted non-interest expense $ 18,389

$ 18,171

$ 18,246

$ 73,355

$ 73,990 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) 61.21 %

62.25 %

64.84 %

63.72 %

68.04 %

Adjusted noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)





















For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024 Noninterest expense - GAAP

$ 19,539

$ 18,171

$ 18,065

$ 19,658

$ 18,302 Merger & restructuring expenses

650

—

16

41

56 Transaction bonus accrual

—

—

—

490

— Board restructuring accrual

—

—

—

381

— Impairment of assets

500

—

—

—

— Adjusted noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)

$ 18,389

$ 18,171

$ 18,049

$ 18,746

$ 18,246

