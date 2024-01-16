LINKBANK appoints Joe Keefer as Senior Banking Officer in the Delaware Valley, PA Region

DELAWARE VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANK is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Keefer as Senior Banking Officer in the Delaware Valley, PA Region.

Keefer's broad-based banking and leadership acumen makes him the ideal individual for the role of Senior Banking Officer. He brings an abundance of knowledge to the Bank, leveraging over 40 years of senior leadership expertise in the banking and real estate industries.

"We are delighted to welcome Joe to our team," said Drew Smith, Delaware Valley Regional President. "Joe's knowledge and experience providing financing solutions for a diverse portfolio of clients and projects will help us continue to drive growth and profitability."

Reflecting on what attracted him to join LINKBANK, Keefer shares he "is excited to bring a passion to foster a culture of exceptional service, distinctive leadership, and value for customers and shareholders across the organization, as well as work on special projects."

Keefer resides in Malvern, PA, with his wife, and they have three grown children. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Brown University and an MBA in Finance from Drexel University. He serves as a Board Member for Hope Partnership for Education in Philadelphia, PA, Friends Association for the Care and Feeding of Children in West Chester, PA, & Archbishop Carroll High School in Radnor, PA. He also serves on Saint Patrick's Parish Finance Committee.

