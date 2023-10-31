LinkedIn Taps Persona to Verify Users in Brazil and Australia

Persona

31 Oct, 2023, 09:21 ET

Persona's industry-leading unified identity platform provides LinkedIn users with a free, secure, and frictionless verification experience across LATAM, APAC, and EMEA

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading identity platform Persona today announced that LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, is leveraging its platform to offer members in Brazil and Australia free identity verification. With Persona, millions of LinkedIn members across both countries will now be able seamlessly and securely confirm their identity through LinkedIn and add authenticity to their networks.

"We're pleased to be partnering with Persona to help users add an extra layer of trust and authenticity to their LinkedIn experience," said Oscar Rodriguez, LinkedIn Head of Trust and Privacy. "We're looking forward to continuing to scale verification with Persona's flexible, robust approach to identity." 

Persona is a unified identity platform that provides businesses with the building blocks they need to customize verification experiences, while mitigating fraud, and meeting ever-evolving compliance standards. With Persona, LinkedIn will now be able to offer members a frictionless and secure way to verify their government-issued NFC passports. Once a profile is verified, a verification badge will be visible on member's profiles.

"We share a common vision with LinkedIn to build authentic connections, regardless of where users are based," said Rick Song, CEO, Persona. "We're excited to continue collaborating with their team and support their global expansion."

ABOUT LINKEDIN
LinkedIn connects the world's professionals to make them more productive and successful, and transforms the way companies hire, market, sell and learn. Our vision is to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce. LinkedIn has 985 million members and has offices around the globe.

ABOUT PERSONA
Persona offers a unified identity platform that gives businesses the building blocks they need to securely collect, verify, manage, and make decisions about individuals' and businesses' identities—along with automation and orchestration tools to streamline the entire process from end to end. 

Founded in 2018, Persona is headquartered in San Francisco and is available in 200+ countries and territories and 20 different languages. Persona serves  any business that needs to verify its customers online, including retail, fintech, marketplace, delivery services, real estate and hospitality, HR, edtech, legal services, home and childcare services, and more. For additional information, please visit https://withpersona.com/

