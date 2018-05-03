LinkedIn Workforce Report Reveals National Shortage of Marketers, Migration to Low Tax States; National Hiring Remains Strong

The U.S. needs 230,000 more people with marketing skills – Companies large and small, and across all sectors, need marketing skills to grow, but the U.S. has a national shortage of 230,000 people with skills like social media, branding, and market research. Large cities like San Francisco and New York have the greatest shortages, but smaller cities such as Nashville , Charlotte and Tucson have marked shortages relative to their size. Cities with the biggest surpluses are Miami - Ft. Lauderdale , West Palm Beach , St. Louis , Las Vegas , and Orange County .

Read the full National report here.

About the LinkedIn Workforce Report

The LinkedIn Workforce Report is a monthly report on employment trends in the U.S. workforce, with insights into hiring, skills gaps, and migration trends at the national level, as well as localized employment trends in 20 of the largest U.S. metro areas.

