Linker Vision Unveils Application-Driven Platform for Agentic Video Reasoning on AI Grids, Powered by NVIDIA NemoClaw

TAIPEI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linker Vision, a leading AI platform company in Physical AI and Reasoning AI, today announced major expansions of its platform across Taiwan cities and transportation systems, powered by NVIDIA AI technologies.

The deployments build on the 2026 scale-up expansion of the Kaohsiung lighthouse infrastructure — one of the world's largest city-scale AI infrastructure environments — and extend autonomous video reasoning capabilities across Taipei City and Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC).

Agentic Video Reasoning at Scale Built on Application-Driven AI Grid

Built with the NVIDIA NemoClaw blueprint for more secure long-running agents, NVIDIA Metropolis VSS Blueprint for scalable video AI deployment, and NVIDIA Cosmos for Physical AI and world foundation modeling, running on Linker Vision's platform, the deployments demonstrate how autonomous video reasoning agents support real-time operational intelligence across large-scale physical environments.

From Video Analytics to Autonomous Operations

As cities and infrastructure operators face increasing operational complexity, AI systems are evolving from passive monitoring tools into active reasoning and operational intelligence platforms.

At the core of Linker Vision's platform is an application-driven orchestration and runtime layer for large-scale Physical AI deployments that dynamically coordinates compute, AI agents, and services across AI Grids deployed throughout city and infrastructure environments.

Combined with Linker Vision's Video Reasoning Platform, the system transforms real-time video streams into actionable intelligence — enabling AI systems that can continuously observe, reason, and support operational decisions in complex operational environments.

Using NVIDIA NemoClaw together with NVIDIA Metropolis VSS Blueprint and NVIDIA Cosmos, the platform enables autonomous video reasoning agents that can coordinate operational workflows, optimize infrastructure operations, and support large-scale AI deployments across transportation and urban systems.

Scaling Physical AI Infrastructure

The expanded Kaohsiung lighthouse infrastructure now supports large-scale AI operations across traffic management, public infrastructure, environmental intelligence, and flooding response, with expansion into broader operational and citizen service environments.

The deployment demonstrates how the Linker Vision platform can scale across tens of thousands of cameras and distributed environments to support real-time traffic analysis, road hazard detection, flooding response, operational intelligence, and proactive infrastructure coordination.

This scalable infrastructure is also expanding autonomous video reasoning capabilities across Taipei City and Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), supporting transportation and operational intelligence scenarios including passenger flow analysis, congestion management, infrastructure coordination, and AI-assisted operational optimization.

These deployments represent a shift from passive video analytics toward active AI-driven operations powered by autonomous video reasoning and agentic AI systems.

A New Foundation for Physical AI

"Cities and infrastructure systems are evolving from isolated AI deployments into interconnected Physical AI environments," said Paul Shieh, Founder and CEO of Linker Vision.

"With the Linker Vision orchestration platform and autonomous video reasoning agents powered by NVIDIA AI technologies, we are building infrastructure that can understand, coordinate, and operate across real-world environments at scale."

Linker Vision's architecture demonstrates how Physical AI, video reasoning, and agentic orchestration are evolving into foundational infrastructure for future autonomous operations.

This vision of "Mirror City, Keep It Safe" reflects how Physical AI systems can continuously observe, reason, and support real-world environments at scale.

About Linker Vision

Linker Vision is a leading AI platform company pioneering Physical AI and Video Reasoning AI, enabling cities and industries to deploy scalable, real-time AI systems across intelligent infrastructure, industrial AI, humanoid robotics, and future autonomous services.

SOURCE Linker Vision