Linkind by AiDot Launches ET6 Smart TV Backlights in Walmart Stores Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linkind, a brand of AiDot, is excited to announce that its highly anticipated ET6 Smart TV Backlights will now be available in Walmart stores across the United States, offering consumers the chance to experience this innovative product firsthand.

Colors leave the screen and enter the room—bond over immersive viewing experiences.

Gaming consoles and entertainment systems deliver high-quality media directly to TVs. The Linkind ET6 Smart TV Backlights with HDMI 2.0 Sync Box elevates the viewing experience by analyzing video signals and syncing LED colors with the edges of the screen, expanding visuals beyond the display to create a fully immersive environment. Powered by LumiSync™, ET6 ensures precise color matching with no perceived latency, adding a new dimension to both gaming and watching.

"We're not just introducing a product, we're redefining how people experience entertainment in their homes," said Luke Lin, CEO of AiDot. "We believe that lighting can do more than just enhance visibility—it can elevate the atmosphere of a space and have real effects on the people within. Linkind's ET6 Smart TV Backlights bring entertainment to life, and launching at Walmart allows us to reach more customers with a solution that turns ordinary moments into extraordinary immersive experiences."

Key Features of the Linkind ET6 Smart TV Backlights:

Precision HDMI Sync : Achieve total color accuracy with no perceived latency, ensuring that your media's colors extend with vivid and true-to-life tones in every scene.

: Achieve total color accuracy with no perceived latency, ensuring that your media's colors extend with vivid and true-to-life tones in every scene. LumiSync™ : Automatically adjusts lighting effects for seamless, dynamic transitions based on the scene, ensuring perfect color sync every time.

: Automatically adjusts lighting effects for seamless, dynamic transitions based on the scene, ensuring perfect color sync every time. Auto-Refill : Detects black bars and refocuses lighting on active content, ensuring vibrant and accurate colors even in letterbox formats.

: Detects black bars and refocuses lighting on active content, ensuring vibrant and accurate colors even in letterbox formats. Customizable Lighting : Choose from 16 million colors, 4 music-sync modes, and 6 presets to create the perfect atmosphere for any occasion.

: Choose from 16 million colors, 4 music-sync modes, and 6 presets to create the perfect atmosphere for any occasion. Extend the Immersion: Sync the backlights with other AiDot products, extending the immersive experience beyond the screen and into your entire space.

In addition to the ET6 Smart TV Backlights, Linkind is also introducing the EN6 Neon Rope Light, a stylish, flexible lighting solution designed to enhance living spaces. With vibrant, customizable colors and easy installation, the EN6 is perfect for home theaters, gaming setups, and modern interior décor. Together, the ET6 and EN6 are the ultimate combination—transforming entertainment experiences and creating immersive space.

Availability

The Linkind ET6 Smart TV Backlights (priced at $98.00) and EN6 Neon Light (priced at $48.96) are available now both in Walmart stores and on the Walmart online marketplace. Sales will run from October 14 until October 19. For more information on product availability, visit linkind.com.

About Linkind

Linkind, a brand of AiDot, is passionate about lighting your spaces in intelligent and meaningful ways, all while adopting the dedication to innovation and eco-conscious design instilled by its parent company, and overall ecosystem, AiDot. These tenants have guided Linkind from the start and are why they are now able to proudly offer solutions to match any and all residential scenes, such as smart solar-powered solutions that light the path to your home, TV backlighting that takes movie night to the next level, and easy-to-use everyday lighting with unmatched levels of user convenience. Linkind is lighting the way to a brighter tomorrow.

