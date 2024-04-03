Allegion Expands Mobile Credential Offering With Google Wallet™

Schlage® employee badge integration with Google Wallet enhances security and convenience for staff.

CARMEL, Ind., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion US , a leading security products and solutions provider, today announced support for Google Wallet mobile credentials to provide a seamless and secure way for employees to access their workplace facilities using their Android smartphones. This innovative offering is set to revolutionize the way workforces interact with company infrastructure and streamlines daily operations.

A Leap Forward in Workplace Efficiency and Security

Allegion's support for employee badge in Google Wallet is more than just a technological advancement; it's a commitment to enhancing the employee experience. By leveraging the convenience and security of Google Wallet, employees can now enjoy seamless access to buildings, secure areas, and more, all with a simple tap of their phone.

"Allegion's strategic decision to support employee badge within Google Wallet reflects the company's dedication to innovation and its forward-thinking approach to workplace management," said Olivia Renaud, group product manager for credentials at Allegion. "This expands Allegion's existing offering within the mobile credential category which includes Bluetooth and other NFC wallet-based credentials. We are excited to provide yet another innovative technology that is supported by Allegion's existing security ecosystem."

Innovative Technology for a Modern Workplace

Employee badges in Google Wallet are compatible with a variety of Schlage® wireless locks, wall readers and reader controllers that are NFC enabled including Schlage NDE and LE Series, XE360™ and AD Series wireless locks, MTB Series wall readers and Schlage RC Series reader controllers.

Key benefits include:

Convenience: Employees can say goodbye to physical badges and the hassle of lost or forgotten IDs by using their phone to unlock office doors and access different areas of the building or campus, including elevators and turnstiles.

Employees can say goodbye to physical badges and the hassle of lost or forgotten IDs by using their phone to unlock office doors and access different areas of the building or campus, including elevators and turnstiles. Enhanced Security: Employee badges in Google Wallet are protected by multiple layers of security, ensuring that sensitive information remains safe. And the credential can be easily deactivated if a phone is lost or stolen.

Employee badges in Google Wallet are protected by multiple layers of security, ensuring that sensitive information remains safe. And the credential can be easily deactivated if a phone is lost or stolen. Seamless Access: Employees can use their employee badge in Google Wallet with a simple tap to an enabled Schlage device. The technology does not require them to unlock their device or open an app.

Future-Ready Access

By supporting employee badge in Google Wallet, Schlage offers technology that is iterative and will evolve as new functionality and capabilities become available. Allegion's PACS alliances are now able to work with Schlage to offer this solution to their customers, and commercial business owners can feel confident that their staff will continue to take advantage of the latest mobile credential benefits into the future.

Contact an Allegion credentials consultant to learn more about the Schlage employee badge.

Live demonstrations of employee badge in Google Wallet with Schlage devices will take place in the Allegion booth #20055 at ISC-West in Las Vegas, April 10-12, 2024.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools, and institutions. For more, visit www.allegion.com .

SOURCE Allegion US