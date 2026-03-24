LinkSquares ranked #1 in User Satisfaction in G2 Spring Mid-Market Grid® for CLM

BOSTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares has been recognized as a Leader in G2's Spring 2026 Grid for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM). G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, awarded this distinction based on genuine user feedback from its CLM Grid Report. This marks the continuation of an impressive streak, as LinkSquares has secured Leader status every quarter for the past five years.

LinkSquares CLM Earns Top Satisfaction Rating in G2 Spring Grid® Report for CLM

"Being recognized as a Leader in G2's Spring 2026 Grid® Report for CLM and earning the #1 spot in User Satisfaction in the Mid-Market is a testament to the impact we're making for our customers," said Kellie Snyder, Chief Customer Officer at LinkSquares. "At LinkSquares, our mission is to empower teams across an organization with the clarity, speed, and automation they need to tackle their most critical contract challenges. This recognition is a reflection of our customers' trust and feedback, which inspire us to continue innovating and delivering solutions that truly make a difference. We share this honor with our customers, whose success drives everything we do."

LinkSquares achieved Leader recognition through positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the CLM category. For inclusion in the report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews.

"I love how LinkSquares holds all of our contract workflows and serves as our central contract repository in Analyze. LinkSquares provides organized workflows and makes progress tracking easy. The Word plug-in offers accurate assistance and adds invaluable input on new agreements, making it efficient to review all documents. The reporting features and data are easily accessible for each new and stored contract. I also found the initial setup very easy, especially with the guidance from the LinkSquares onboarding team," cites one LinkSquares' review from a Contracts Manager via G2.

Highlights from the G2 2026 Winter Grid® Report for CLM:

99% of users gave LinkSquares 4 or 5 stars.

97% of users believe the product is moving in the right direction.

93% of users said they would recommend LinkSquares to others.

"At G2, our quarterly Market Report rankings are grounded in transparent data and verified reviews from real customers," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Congratulations to LinkSquares on earning a placement among this season's reports—a reflection of the trust and satisfaction they've built with their customers."

LinkSquares' status as Leader in G2's Spring Grid® Report for CLM highlights the organization's commitment to delivering solutions that make a real difference. With purpose-built AI features and robust customer onboarding and support, LinkSquares enables customers to centralize their work, accelerate deal cycles, and unlock powerful data-driven insights. As a trusted partner, LinkSquares empowers teams across departments to accelerate deal cycles and prove their strategic business value. This recognition underscores the trust business teams place in the platform to streamline their workflows. LinkSquares remains committed to innovation, with a strong focus on advancing AI capabilities to further simplify and enhance the user experience.

Learn more about what real users have to say on G2's LinkSquares review page!

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,000 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, and TIME. LinkSquares' advanced AI engine is uniquely designed with a proprietary blend of predictive and generative AI, specifically trained to excel with legal documents. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by delivering powerful analytics, minimizing organizational risk, and enhancing the speed and precision of contract workflows at every stage — unlocking greater efficiency, reliability, and strategic value for teams across the business.

For more information, visit www.linksquares.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than a million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

SOURCE LinkSquares, Inc.