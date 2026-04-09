LinkSquares Recognized on the Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies in The Americas' 2026 list

LinkSquares outpaces industry benchmarks for growth and innovation with proven results, earning a spot among the Americas' most dynamic companies.

BOSTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares has been named to the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2026. This prestigious award is presented by Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"Securing a position on The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list by The Financial Times validates the extraordinary value we deliver for our customers," said Bill Hewitt, Interim CEO of LinkSquares. "Our growth proves that when you deliver AI-first contract lifecycle management solutions that actually work, the market responds. We remain committed to delivering a complete solution driven by innovation and a customer-centered culture."

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2026 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2021 and 2024 in North and South America. The rankings were based on the following criteria:

Revenue of at least US $100,000 generated in 2021.

Revenue of at least US $1.5M generated in 2024.

The company is independent (the company is not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind).

The company is headquartered in one of 20 American countries.

Revenue growth was primarily organic between 2021 and 2024.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About the Financial Times: Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2026

The Financial Times: Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 ranks the top 300 companies across North and South America based on compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2021–2024. The list highlights companies that have demonstrated significant business expansion and innovation in their respective industries. For more information, visit www.ft.com.

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,000 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, and TIME. LinkSquares' advanced AI engine is uniquely designed with a proprietary blend of predictive, generative, and agentic AI, specifically trained to excel with legal documents. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by delivering powerful analytics, minimizing organizational risk, and enhancing the speed and precision of contract workflows at every stage — unlocking greater efficiency, reliability, and strategic value for teams across the business.

SOURCE LinkSquares, Inc.