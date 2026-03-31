Recognition reaffirms LinkSquares as a top performer, with companies on the Inc. Regionals: Northeast list achieving a median growth rate of 73 percent.

BOSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future, today revealed that LinkSquares has been ranked No. 48 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Northeast. The region includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

LinkSquares Ranks on the 2026 Inc. Regionals List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast for 4th Time

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent businesses driving growth across the Northeast economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

"A spot on the Inc. Regionals Northeast list is powerful validation of our team's relentless dedication and innovative spirit driving LinkSquares," said Bill Hewitt, Interim CEO of LinkSquares. "Our rapid growth fueled by the trust of our customers inspires each of us to deliver real business value through our AI-centric contract management solutions.

Between 2022 and 2024, these 151 private companies had a median growth rate of 73 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 6,779 jobs and $2.3 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/northeast.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

For more information, visit www.linksquares.com or follow LinkSquares on LinkedIn.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,000 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, and TIME. LinkSquares' advanced AI engine is uniquely designed with a proprietary blend of predictive, generative, and agentic AI, specifically trained to excel with legal documents. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by delivering powerful analytics, minimizing organizational risk, and enhancing the speed and precision of contract workflows at every stage — unlocking greater efficiency, reliability, and strategic value for teams across the business.

SOURCE LinkSquares, Inc.