Linktel, Founding Member of XPO MSA, to Debut 12.8T Liquid-Cooled Module at OFC 2026

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linktel Technologies, a globally recognized company in optical transceiver development and manufacturing, today announced its 12.8T XPO liquid-cooled optical module will be featured in live demonstrations at OFC 2026. Designed for the escalating density and thermal demands of next-generation data centers, the 64-channel XPO module supports scale-up, scale-out, scale-across, and metro-reach configurations with high efficiency for AI clusters.

The XPO form factor achieves a front-panel density of 204.8 Tbps per rack unit—a fourfold increase over current 1.6T OSFP implementations. This breakthrough enables a 75% reduction in switch footprint, optimizing space and power utilization as AI clusters scale to massive GPU counts.

Technical Specifications & Key Innovations:

Universal Interconnect: Native compatibility with DR, FR, LR, SR, and ZR/ZR+ standards across LPO, LRO, FRT, DSP architectures.

Advanced Thermal Management: Features an integrated cold plate in a "belly-to-belly" configuration, reducing internal temperatures by 20°C to 25°C and supporting stable operation up to 400W.

Time to Market: Utilizing existing photonics and silicon chips to ensure production readiness without requiring new specialized chips.

"The evolution of AI workloads requires a fundamental shift in bandwidth and thermal density," said Richard Xiao, VP of Product Marketing at Linktel Technologies. "As a founding member of the XPO MSA, Linktel is proud to lead the definition of these new standards. The 12.8T XPO series shows Linktel's commitment to delivering flexible, high-performance, and reliable optical solutions for next-generation AI architectures."

OFC 2026 Demonstration

At Booth #1219, Linktel will demonstrate the 12.8T Liquid-Cooled XPO along with 200G/lane 1.6T modules, 400G/lane Optical Engines, and Lightwave Innovation Award-winning Dispersion Management modules.

About Linktel Technologies

Linktel Technologies, with international operation centers and customer service offices in USA, Singapore, Malaysia, and China, provides high-quality products for high-speed optical I/O connectivity including high speed pluggable transceivers, optical engines, and ODM/JDM services.

For more information, visit www.linktel.com.

SOURCE Linktel Technologies