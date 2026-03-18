Two Linktel 800G Dispersion Managed Transceivers Win 2026 Lightwave Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linktel Technologies, a globally recognized company in optical transceiver development and manufacturing, announced that its 800G OSFP FR4 10km and 800G OSFP 2LR4+ 20km dispersion managed transceivers have received scores of 5.0 and 4.0, respectively, in the 2026 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. This recognition validates Linktel's leadership in overcoming chromatic dispersion, setting a new industry benchmark for stable, long-reach 800G connectivity in the AI era.

Innovative DMD Technology: Breaking the Dispersion Barrier in the AI Era

To support AI-scale bandwidth, Linktel utilizes its proprietary Dispersion Managed Device (DMD) technology to overcome the physical limits of traditional 800G reach, ensuring superior signal integrity:

800G FR4 10km (Score: 5.0): Powered by a 200G/lane CWDM EML design, this module achieved an exceptional BER of 1E-10 to 1E-11 and demonstrated Error-Free performance at 113 GBaud with FEC—a new standard for 800G campus networks.

Powered by a 200G/lane CWDM EML design, this module achieved an exceptional BER of 1E-10 to 1E-11 and demonstrated Error-Free performance at 113 GBaud with FEC—a new standard for 800G campus networks. 800G 2LR4+ 20km (Score: 4.0): Integrating a 100G/lane CWDM EML with a 4-channel DMD architecture, this module provides a reliable, power-efficient 800G solution for Metro-edge and Data Center Interconnect up to 20km.

Industry Recognition

According to the Lightwave Innovation Reviews panel, a 5.0 rating represents a "Superb product that demonstrates breakthrough performance and/or innovation," while a 4.0 score denotes an "Excellent product with technical features and performance that provide clear and substantial benefits." This independent validation confirms Linktel's "Dispersion Managed" roadmap as a premier solution for the industry's most demanding AI optical interconnect challenges.

Experience Innovation at OFC 2026

During the Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC) 2026 in Los Angeles, Linktel will showcase its latest advancements at Booth #1219. Live demonstrations will feature the award-winning modules, 12.8T Liquid-Cooled XPO, 200G/lane 1.6T modules, and 400G/lane Optical Engines. Linktel invites all industry partners to explore the future of high-speed AI networking at our exhibit.

About Linktel Technologies

Linktel Technologies, with international operation centers and customer service offices in USA, Singapore, Malaysia, and China, provides high-quality products for high-speed optical I/O connectivity including high speed pluggable transceivers, optical engines, and ODM/JDM services.

For more information, visit www.linktel.com.

SOURCE Linktel Technologies