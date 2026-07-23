Linnworks Releases "Inside Peak" Report, Analyzing Peak Season Preparation Timelines

New Data Reveals Peak Prep is Complete as Early as October, Tools and Catalogs Set Well Before Q4 Surge

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linnworks, a leading provider of e-commerce inventory and order management software, today released Inside Peak, a new report that maps out when top-performing online sellers prepare for the Holiday peak and Black Friday rush.

"Peak is won in the weeks and months before Black Friday, not during it," said Diana Nolting, Chief Product Officer, Linnworks. "Our data shows a clear, repeatable pattern: the sellers who come out ahead have their tools and catalogs locked in by October. A channel you're still figuring out in November is a channel working against you when it matters most."

Analyzing 207.2 million orders placed across 2025, worth $11.88 billion (£8.82 billion) in sales, alongside prep-behavior data spanning 2022 to 2025, the report gives retailers a benchmark to measure their own peak readiness against.

Evaluating order volume, sales value, and prep signals such as new tool integrations and catalog expansion from a subset of Linnworks' global customers, the report identifies a consistent readiness window. Key findings include:

Demand Piles Into Q4 : Q4 takes nearly a third of the year's orders and 30.9% of its value ($3.68bn/£2.73bn), cresting at Black Friday. Order volume spikes while average basket size holds steady, even dipping slightly during the Black Friday and Christmas weeks, putting the pressure squarely on operations rather than order size.

: Q4 takes nearly a third of the year's orders and 30.9% of its value ($3.68bn/£2.73bn), cresting at Black Friday. Order volume spikes while average basket size holds steady, even dipping slightly during the Black Friday and Christmas weeks, putting the pressure squarely on operations rather than order size. Tooling Decisions Happen Early : New integrations peak in October, nearly a fifth above the monthly average, then fall away sharply in November, as most sellers stop making changes and run on what they set up earlier in the year.

: New integrations peak in October, nearly a fifth above the monthly average, then fall away sharply in November, as most sellers stop making changes and run on what they set up earlier in the year. Catalogs Expand Ahead of the Rush : Sellers add more new products to their catalogs in October than in any other month, finishing the listings they want live for peak well before the season begins.

: Sellers add more new products to their catalogs in October than in any other month, finishing the listings they want live for peak well before the season begins. Channel Mix Multiplies Complexity : Average basket size ranges from about $17.50 (£13) on Temu to about $94.30 (£70) on Shopify, with Amazon's high-volume orders near ($35) £26. Every channel shares the same Q4 timing, meaning sellers on more channels must meet more sets of expectations at full volume, in the same few weeks.

: Average basket size ranges from about $17.50 (£13) on Temu to about $94.30 (£70) on Shopify, with Amazon's high-volume orders near ($35) £26. Every channel shares the same Q4 timing, meaning sellers on more channels must meet more sets of expectations at full volume, in the same few weeks. Lead Time Is the Hidden Constraint: New tools take an average of 40 days to go live and settle, so sellers weighing an operational change close to peak are already working against the clock.

The report also features a self-assessment created to evaluate readiness for peak season. The full report is available to download here.

To learn more about Linnworks and its product offerings, please visit Linnworks.com.

About Linnworks

Linnworks is a Connected CommerceOps platform that gives 4000+ online retailers the power to connect, automate, and scale their e-commerce operations from a single source of truth. Our solution brings three core attributes to the retailer: connectivity to 100-plus marketplaces, automation to traditionally time-consuming e-commerce processes, and a centralized platform to manage listings, inventory, orders, and shipments.

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SOURCE Linnworks