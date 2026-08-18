Linnworks' Small Business Ecommerce Customers See Multi-Faceted Growth in 2026

A Year Into CEO Jon Bahl's Tenure, Linnworks Sellers Are Growing Faster Compared to the Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linnworks, the multichannel ecommerce operations platform, marked the one-year anniversary of Jon Bahl's tenure as Chief Executive Officer. Bahl joined Linnworks on July 21, 2025, and has spent his first year focused on helping brands scale profitably across channels.

"My first year at Linnworks has confirmed what I suspected walking in: this is a company built for retailers who want to move fast," said Bahl. "The H1 numbers back that up. More orders, more GMV, bigger baskets, and a customer base that's scaling faster than the market around it. We're not slowing down. If anything, this is the warm-up for what peak season is going to look like."

To mark the milestone, Linnworks is sharing H1 2026 performance data showing continued momentum across the seller base:

$6.75 Billion in GMV processed up 27.1% year over year, as retailers moved more product through the platform than ever before.

up 27.1% year over year, as retailers moved more product through the platform than ever before. 108.1 million orders processed, a 14.8% jump year over year, translating to roughly 5 orders shipped through Linnworks every second of H1.

a 14.8% jump year over year, translating to roughly 5 orders shipped through Linnworks every second of H1. Average order value of $62.31, up 10.6% , as retailers capture more value per basket, not simply adding more volume.

, as retailers capture more value per basket, not simply adding more volume. Orders per customer up 21.5% year over year with Linnworks retailers outpacing the broader market.

Under Bahl's leadership, Linnworks launched Spotlight AI, the first product in Linnworks' new Commerce Ops Intelligence portfolio, saving customers an average of 50+ hours a month. Bahl also brought together 20+ partners across the Linnworks ecosystem for "Meet the Marketplace 2026," carrying that momentum into the company's "Sell. Ship. Scale." Peak Season Virtual Summit on August 27, 2026, where Linnworks sellers and logistics partners will trade playbooks ahead of the biggest shopping season of the year.

Looking ahead, Bahl says the company's focus for year two is doubling down on the tools that let retailers act on their data in real time, from AI-powered operations to deeper partner integrations, so sellers can keep pace with a peak season that keeps getting more competitive.

Registration for the "Sell. Ship. Scale." virtual summit is open. Save your spot now.

To learn more about Linnworks, please visit linnworks.com.

About Linnworks

Linnworks is a Connected CommerceOps platform that gives 4000+ online retailers the power to connect, automate, and scale their e-commerce operations from a single source of truth. Our solution brings three core attributes to the retailer: connectivity to 100-plus marketplaces, automation to traditionally time-consuming e-commerce processes, and a centralized platform to manage listings, inventory, orders, and shipments.

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SOURCE Linnworks