Linq360 selects Relativity6 to Introduce AI-Powered Industry Classification for Insurance and Fintech Underwriting Clients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity6, a leading technology company specializing in industry classification powered by artificial intelligence, proudly announces its latest partnership with Linq360, a prominent entity resolution solution provider.

The collaboration between Linq360 and Relativity6 is poised to revolutionize the landscape of small commercial data by addressing some of the most challenging aspects faced by underwriting teams in the insurance and fintech sectors.

"Linq360 and Relativity6 are a natural fit because we both tackle some of the most complex aspects of small commercial data. The ability to achieve high accuracy in entity resolution and industry classification is a game-changer for any small business underwriting team," remarked Josh Lurie, COO of Relativity6.

"We are excited to partner with Relativity6 to bring a solution to market that addresses one of the biggest challenges in the small commercial space - finding and identifying small and micro businesses. Through our proprietary b2b2c linkage and Relativity6's market leading classification, together we are revolutionizing the front end of the underwriting process, allowing carriers to find, quote, and bind more policies in appetite," stated Brandon Smith, Co-founder of Linq360.

Through the integration of Relativity6's Linq360's clients can expect accuracy and efficiency in identifying and classifying businesses. This transformative synergy empowers underwriting teams to streamline their operations, ensuring resilience and agility in navigating even the most complex scenarios arising from business identity challenges.

About Relativity6: Relativity6 is a Cambridge-based technology company at the forefront of using cutting-edge artificial intelligence to redefine industry classification. Recognized as the fastest and most accurate NAICS detector in the market, Relativity6 enhances commercial underwriting workflows and overall business classification and segmentation. Backed by Fin VC, State Auto Labs Fund, and Vectr Ventures, Relativity6 continues to innovate in the field of AI-driven industry classification. For more information, please visit: Relativity6 Website.

About Linq360: Linq360 offers a comprehensive data solution, providing Business, Consumer, and connected "Linq360" data to support multiple workflows, sales and marketing efforts, and data science applications. Launched to address the toughest issue in small commercial insurance - entity resolution in the underwriting workflow - Linq360's proprietary data sets enable customers to find and identify businesses accurately. This facilitates automated workflows, ensuring smooth operations even in scenarios where business identities pose challenges. For more information, please visit: Linq360 Website.

