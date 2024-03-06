Sigma360 selects Relativity6 for its NAICS prediction technology

Relativity6 will predict business' 6-digit NAICS codes for Sigma360 to assist in creating smarter risk monitoring capabilities.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma360 a next generation global risk intelligence data and technology platform, and Relativity6, Inc., a real-time industry classification API that provides accurate 6-digit NAICS predictions, announced today that Sigma360 has selected Relativity6's API to provide predictions related to industry classification.

Stuart Jones, Jr., founder and CEO of Sigma360 said the partnership with the industry leading classification company will help further Sigma360's risk monitoring capabilities and financial crime risks in its analysis of client customers and customer's customers. "Our clients require quick, accurate and comprehensive information to satisfy know-your-customer requirements and identify risk," said Jones. "Relativity6 provides additional context in this critical decision-making process that is difficult to find elsewhere in an automated and cost-effective way."

Alan Ringvald, President and CEO at Relativity6 commented: "I'm continually blown away with the speed, accuracy, and completeness of Sigma360's risk intelligence platform. We cut our teeth in insurance, expanded into lending, and couldn't be more excited to start partnering with more compliance and risk monitoring platforms. We are thrilled to integrate our best-in-class industry classification technology into the already robust Sigma360 platform."

About Sigma Ratings

Sigma360 is the leading AI-driven risk intelligence platform used by global financial institutions, fintechs and corporates to fight financial crime and make more informed, automated counterparty risk decisions. Sigma360 uses point-in-time risk analysis and ongoing monitoring technology, to actively screen thousands of global data sources and return a unified stream of compliance intelligence on companies and people. Sigma360 is backed by a global network of investors including the Fitch Group, Mosaik Partners, FinTech Collective, Contour Ventures and Barclays Bank.

About Relativity6

Relativity6's AI platform retrieves up-to-the-second information about a business in order to automatically detect its 6-digit NAICS code and verify its existence. Relativity6 is the fastest and most accurate NAICS detector on the market, improving commercial underwriting workflow and overall business classification and segmentation. Relativity6 is backed by Fin VC, State Auto Labs Fund, and Vectr Ventures. For more information visit: www.relativity6.com

