Linscomb Wealth Marks 55 Years of Relationship-Driven Service, and Long-Term Stewardship

Founded in 1971, the Houston-based firm reflects on its origins as a fiduciary pioneer while building the next chapter of holistic wealth management.

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linscomb Wealth (LW), a Houston-based wealth management firm offering holistic investment and financial planning services and a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE), is marking its 55th anniversary with a clear focus on the future: advancing a modern, client-first advisory firm that combines the stability of a long-established organization with the agility to continuously evolve alongside client needs.

For more than five decades, Linscomb Wealth has helped individuals and families navigate complex financial decisions by listening first, aligning around what's most important, and delivering advice grounded in a pure fiduciary approach.

"Clients don't come to us looking for products or predictions. They come for clarity, confidence, and a partner they can rely on through every phase of life," said Phillip Hamman, CFA, CFP®, President and CEO. "Our forward-looking focus is about making sure our entire team remains aligned in delivering that experience thoughtfully, consistently, and at the highest level, well into the future."

Founded by Dan Linscomb, the firm was an early adopter of the fiduciary, fee-only model, long before it became widely embraced. That commitment to independence and transparency has helped Linscomb Wealth build long-standing client relationships that often span generations.

"Being a fiduciary isn't a label, it's a responsibility," said Walter Christopherson, JD, CFP®, Chairman. "It means staying disciplined when markets are volatile, being present during life's hardest moments, and taking a long-term view that puts clients' interests first. That philosophy has guided us through every market cycle and continues to shape a disciplined, repeatable approach to how we invest, plan, and serve today."

As client needs have grown more complex, Linscomb Wealth has continued to invest in its people, capabilities, and infrastructure. In recent years, the firm has surpassed $5 billion in assets under management, completed its first acquisition, launched a formal strategic plan, and introduced a firmwide rebrand reflecting its modern, holistic approach.

"Change is constant in our industry, but our clients value continuity and knowing the experience they rely on won't change as the firm evolves," said Ryan Patterson, CFA, CFP®, Chief Investment Officer. "Everything we're building is designed to give them a steady, well-supported advisory experience over time, regardless of what's happening in the industry or the markets."

While markets and strategies change, Linscomb Wealth points to one measure as its most meaningful: client retention. Clients turn to the firm for investment management and planning but remain for the level of care, responsiveness, and highly personalized guidance they experience over time. Advisors work alongside clients through liquidity events, estate planning decisions, family transitions, and moments of both volatility and celebration.

"Our work begins with listening," said Carolyn Galfione, CPA, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor. "We build advice around what clients tell us matters most, and we stay engaged as their lives evolve. That continuity is what builds trust and why relationships last."

As it enters its next chapter, Linscomb Wealth sees itself as a "55-year-old startup," combining the stability of an established firm with an entrepreneurial mindset focused on continuous incremental improvement. Priorities include expanding planning and investment capabilities, advancing a new technology roadmap, strengthening governance, deepening philanthropic engagement, and growing the Linscomb Wealth Fellowship, a program designed to develop the next generation of client-focused advisors.

"We're focused on raising the bar for what fiduciary wealth management can be," said MaryJane LeCroy, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor. "We're intentionally developing advisors who want to represent the very top of our profession. The Fellowship ensures our standards for fiduciary advice, service, and care don't just continue but get stronger for the next generation of clients."

Linscomb Wealth will celebrate its 55th anniversary throughout the year, honoring the clients, colleagues, and partners who have shaped the firm's journey. The firm's next chapter is strengthened by the proposed merger of Cadence and The Huntington National Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN), announced in October 2025. The combination will deliver expanded capabilities, products and services through a relationship-first approach to customers and communities across our footprint and beyond. The transaction is expected to close on Feb. 1, 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

About Linscomb Wealth

Linscomb Wealth (LW) is a fee-only, wealth management firm, offering holistic investment and financial planning services for high-net-worth and family office clients. LW was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Birmingham, Alabama; Huntsville, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; Austin, Texas; and The Woodlands, Texas. LW is a registered investment advisor (RIA) providing a boutique client feel with tailored planning and investing strategies aimed at helping investors grow and preserve their wealth during life's many unique stages. Through a dedicated committee and collaborative team approach, LW is committed to delivering exceptional service and expert advice. The firm's advisors have various backgrounds in law, investments, tax, accounting and/or financial planning. Linscomb Wealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadence Bank, representing the fiduciary RIA pillar of Cadence Bank's wealth services platform. Visit Linscomb Wealth to learn more about the firm.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a $53 billion regional bank committed to helping people, companies and communities prosper. With more than 390 locations spanning the South and Texas, Cadence offers comprehensive banking, investment, trust and mortgage products and services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and corporations. Accolades include being recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Forbes and U.S. News & World Report and as a 2025 America's Best Banks by Forbes. Cadence has dutifully served customers for nearly 150 years. Visit Cadence Bank for information about its wealth services offerings, which include Linscomb Wealth, Cadence Asset Management & Trust, Cadence Investment Services and private banking solutions. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

