Linus Health AAIC Studies Advance Alzheimer's Care: Earlier Detection, More Confident Diagnosis, and Patient-Centered Measurement

BOSTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linus Health, an AI-driven brain health company focused on early detection and proactive intervention, will share three poster presentations at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2026, taking place July 12-15 in London and online.

This year's Linus Health research addresses three issues that have become increasingly urgent as Alzheimer's treatment options expand: identifying appropriate patients earlier, measuring outcomes that matter the most to patients and families, and bringing the precision of specialized cognitive assessments into routine clinical care. With an estimated 7.4 million Americans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2026 and FDA-approved disease-modifying therapies now available for early Alzheimer's disease, accurate and accessible cognitive assessment has taken on new urgency.

"The arrival of disease-modifying treatments has raised the stakes for accurate, accessible digital cognitive assessments," said David Bates, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Linus Health. "Our AAIC 2026 research shows how validated, AI-enabled digital tools that capture not only whether a patient completes a task, but how they complete it, can help identify the right patients earlier, measure what matters most to them, and bring a level of precision to routine care that once required hours of specialized testing. The work we are presenting in London moves us closer to a future where every patient can benefit from earlier, more confident detection."

Identifying Patients Eligible for Treatment

Ali Jannati, MD, PhD, Director of Cognitive Science at Linus Health, will present findings from research he led in the Biomarkers (non-neuroimaging) session. The study evaluated a combination of multimodal machine-learning models built on the Digital Clock and Recall (DCR™): the DCR Cognition Score and the Amyloid Positivity Risk. Together, the models performed strongly in identifying individuals with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia likely due to Alzheimer's disease, a population that may be appropriate for further biomarker testing and disease-modifying treatment consideration.

"Identifying who is most likely to benefit from a disease-modifying therapy is one of the most pressing challenges in Alzheimer's care," Jannati said. "By combining the DCR Cognition Score with our Amyloid Positivity Risk model, we can help flag individuals with MCI or mild dementia likely due to Alzheimer's disease in a matter of minutes, helping clinicians and trial teams focus their efforts where they may matter most."

Capturing What Matters to Patients

Stina Saunders, PhD, Personalized Medicine Lead at Linus Health, will present in the Dementia Care and Health Services Research session, reporting interim findings from a feasibility study she led of the electronic Person-Specific Outcome Measure (ePSOM) in Japan. ePSOM is a free-text, individualized questionnaire that captures the everyday abilities and priorities most meaningful to a person living with early Alzheimer's disease, allowing treatment benefit to be measured against what each patient values most.

The data show that the ePSOM can be deployed in a culturally distinct clinical setting without structural adaptation, supporting its use in global Alzheimer's disease trials to capture personally meaningful priorities and establish treatment benefits that resonate with patients themselves.

"Treatment benefit means something different to every person, whether that is keeping up with grandchildren, managing finances, or staying composed in conversation," said Saunders. "When a measure travels across very different health systems and cultures and still reflects those individual priorities, it gives drug developers and regulators a more honest picture of whether a therapy is improving the things people actually care about."

Improving on Standard Cognitive Screening

Jannati will also present research he led in the Clinical Manifestations: Neuropsychology session, examining how the DCR compares with the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) in a real-world clinical sample. In the study, the DCR outperformed the MoCA in detecting MCI against clinical diagnosis, with the DCR demonstrating higher diagnostic accuracy and substantially greater specificity. The findings suggest the DCR may help reduce false-positive classifications, identify impairment that traditional screening can miss, and support greater diagnostic confidence in routine clinical care.

Together, these presentations highlight Linus Health's broader work to make earlier, more precise, and more patient-centered Alzheimer's care feasible across clinical and research settings.

Full details on Linus Health's AAIC 2026 poster presentations include:

Sunday, July 12 | Exhibit Hall

Identifying Eligible Candidates for Alzheimer's Disease-Modifying Treatment with the Digital Clock and Recall , presented by Ali Jannati, MD, PhD

, presented by Ali Jannati, MD, PhD Feasibility and User Acceptance of the Electronic Person-Specific Outcome Measure (ePSOM) in Japan, presented by Stina Saunders, PhD

Monday, July 13 | Exhibit Hall

The Digital Clock and Recall Outperforms MoCA in Detecting Mild Cognitive Impairment in a Real-World Clinical Setting, presented by Ali Jannati, MD, PhD

To learn more about Linus Health's research to be presented at AAIC or to schedule a meeting with the team, visit https://linushealth.com/aaic2026.

About Linus Health

Linus Health is a Boston-based digital health company focused on improving brain health around the world. The company develops science-driven digital assessments and AI-enabled analytics that help clinicians and researchers identify cognitive change earlier, guide next steps in care, and support more proactive, personalized intervention. Linus Health works with healthcare delivery organizations, research institutions, and life sciences partners to advance earlier detection and better brain health outcomes.

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