Linus Health Receives Provista Contract for Early Cognitive Detection Solution

Supplier agreement expands access for physician practices to AI-driven tools for proactive brain health

BOSTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linus Health, an AI-driven brain health company pioneering early detection of cognitive impairment and personalized intervention, announced it has secured a first-of-its-kind supplier agreement with Provista, a leading group purchasing organization known for its innovative and cost-effective solutions. The agreement expands access to Linus Health's digital brain health solutions for Provista physician practice clients.

Linus Health is the first AI-driven brain health solution selected by Provista, reflecting the growing importance of early, technology-enabled detection and management of cognitive decline across the care continuum. Through this new agreement, Provista clients gain increased access to Linus Health's suite of AI-powered solutions, including the Core Cognitive Evaluation (CCE) and Anywhere, Linus Health's remote assessment tool. These AI-enabled solutions complement Provista's core offerings in healthcare supply chain procurement, market intelligence, strategic analytics, and consulting, helping providers enhance preventive care and patient outcomes with early, objective insights into brain health.

"This agreement marks a significant milestone for Linus Health," said Leah Ray, president of US Healthcare & chief customer officer, Linus Health. "Being chosen by Provista underscores both the maturity of our platform and the growing recognition that cognitive health is a vital part of preventive care. Through Provista's network of physician practices, we can empower primary care providers to detect cognitive changes earlier, improve patient outcomes, and redefine the standard of care for brain health."

"Digital health innovation is moving from concept to core infrastructure in healthcare," added Ray. "Our agreement with Provista will help clinicians incorporate brain health assessments into routine preventive care and reach more patients nationwide."

About Linus Health

Linus Health is a Boston-based digital health company focused on transforming brain health for people across the world. By advancing how we detect and address cognitive and brain disorders—leveraging cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence—our goal is to enable a future where people can live longer, happier, and healthier lives with better brain health. Linus Health's digital cognitive assessment platform delivers a proven, practical means of enabling early detection; empowers providers with actionable clinical insights; and supports individuals with personalized action plans. We are proud to partner with leading healthcare delivery organizations, research institutions, and life sciences companies to accelerate more proactive intervention and personalized care in brain health. To learn more about our practical solutions for proactive brain health®, visit www.linushealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Linus Health