Linus Health to Present New Findings on Digital Risk Scores for Dementia and Patient-Centered Endpoints at Leading Global Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Conference

BOSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linus Health will present new research at a leading global Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases conference, revealing how advanced insights from digital cognitive assessments and personalized outcome measures may help transform how patients are identified for emerging therapies and how treatment impact is measured in ways that reflect patients' personal priorities.

This research will be presented at the International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD™ 2026), taking place March 17-21, 2026, in Copenhagen, Denmark, and online. AD/PD convenes thousands of scientists, clinicians, and industry leaders to share the latest advances in basic science, translational research, clinical insights, and therapeutic innovation.

Linus Health will present three poster presentations highlighting the growing role of multimodal digital assessments in accelerating research across Alzheimer's disease and related disorders.

Identifying Candidates for Disease-Modifying Therapies

Ali Jannati, MD, PhD, Director of Cognitive Science at Linus Health, will present two posters:

#1367: Identifying Eligible Candidates for Alzheimer's Disease Modifying Treatment with the Digital Clock and Recall (DCR™) demonstrates that a combination of two complementary multimodal, machine-learning models built from Linus Health DCR process metrics — the DCR Cognition Score and Amyloid Positivity Risk — shows a strong performance in identifying individuals in earlier symptomatic stages (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia likely due to AD) who may be appropriate candidates for disease-modifying therapies.

#1925: Prediction of Plasma p-tau217 Status and Alzheimer's Risk with the Remote Ready Digital Assessment of Cognition demonstrates how the Linus Health Digital Assessment of Cognition (DAC) delivers scalable, remote-ready predictions of p-tau217 status and biologically anchored cognitive phenotyping to support trial prescreening and community screening. With high classification accuracy and negative predictive value, the approach performs well as a front-end screener, helping prioritize confirmatory testing and reduce unnecessary biomarker testing for low-likelihood candidates.

"These findings underscore the growing role of digital, biologically anchored cognitive assessments in identifying and stratifying participants for Alzheimer's research," said Jannati. "By pairing high-resolution cognitive performance signals with biomarker risk estimation – such as amyloid-PET and plasma p-tau217 – we can more efficiently prioritize who should move to confirmatory testing, reduce unnecessary procedures, and accelerate recruitment while maintaining scientific rigor."

Elevating Participant Priorities

Stina Saunders, PhD, Personalized Medicine Lead at Linus Health, will present new data exploring how culturally responsive, person-specific outcome measures can be scaled across international Alzheimer's research settings.

#2179: A Feasibility Study to Assess the Applicability and User Acceptance of the Electronic Person Specific Outcome Measures (ePSOM) in a Japanese Memory Clinic Population. ePSOM is a digital tool that captures what matters most to patients in their daily lives and measures their confidence in maintaining those priorities over time. The study assesses the feasibility and acceptability of the ePSOM tool among Japanese patients with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease and explores how individual patient priorities can be incorporated into study endpoints in different cultural settings.

The research builds on prior work in the United Kingdom and the United States and advances understanding of how personalized, patient-centered evaluations can be implemented at scale in international trials.

"As new treatments for Alzheimer's disease emerge, it is essential that study endpoints incorporate the participant perspective of what matters most across cultures," said Saunders. "Our results support the feasibility of implementing individualized outcome measures in diverse clinical environments across multiple countries."

Advancing a Multimodal Approach to Neurodegenerative Research

In addition to the new research, Linus Health will emphasize at AD/PD its broader multimodal platform, which integrates cognitive, speech, and motor assessments to support research across neurodegenerative conditions, including Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

By combining data from multiple domains, Linus Health solutions enable life sciences organizations to efficiently identify potential participants for clinical trials of new brain health therapies. The platform also enables researchers and clinicians to develop composite digital endpoints that support earlier detection, more precise stratification, and longitudinal tracking across disease stages.

