Linus Health to Unveil New Tools for Earlier Dementia Detection at AAFP's FMX '24

Chief Strategy Officer Dr. John Showalter will also explain during FMX Med Talk why early detection of cognitive impairment by family physicians is so important

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linus Health , a digital health company enabling early detection of Alzheimer's and other dementias, is poised to make a big splash at the American Academy of Family Physicians' (AAFP's) FMX 2024 conference taking place this week in Phoenix.

Linus Health will unveil new tools that make it easier for primary care physicians to accurately screen patients for dementia while preventing unnecessary referrals to neurologists. The company's four FDA-listed digital neuropsychological tests and five new questionnaires will make it easier for PCPs to identify patients suffering from dementia or its precursor, mild cognitive impairment (MCI). These assessments will aid PCPs in identifying patients exhibiting signs of MCI or dementia, and they can act quickly to help their patients with support from Linus Health's clinical decision support. Attendees can learn more about these offerings and view a demo at Linus Health's booth #1742.

Meanwhile, John Showalter, MD, MSIS, chief strategy officer of Linus Health, will give a Med Talk at FMX '24 focused on the important role that family physicians can and should play in early screening and diagnosis of cognitive impairment. In his talk, "Digital Cognitive Assessments: The Most Important Early Detection Screening You May Not Be Doing," Showalter will explain how family physicians can leverage digital tools that can make early detection of MCI as routine as any other preventive screening. This approach can accelerate lifestyle changes and other interventions that have been shown to delay–and even prevent–the onset of dementia. The talk will take place at 9:55 am MST on Sept. 26 at The Xchange: Med Talk Booth 1905.

Showalter says that Linus Health's new questionnaires and tests are a valuable tool for PCPs, who are on the frontlines when it comes to early diagnosis. About 85% of people with dementia are first diagnosed by non-specialists–but the earlier the diagnosis, the sooner interventions can take place that can slow the progression from MCI to dementia. With an estimated 19% shortfall of neurologists expected by next year, an average 6-month wait to see a specialist, and 20 states considered "dementia neurology deserts," PCPs are ideally situated to leverage these new digital tools to drive the right care for the right patients within the right time frame.

"There simply aren't enough neurologists to handle the number of dementia referrals from primary care clinicians," Showalter explains. "More accurate screening at the primary care level will address that bottleneck for the benefit of patients and clinicians."

Linus Health will work with neurospecialists at health systems to define customized assessment workflows to streamline their administration of these new digital assessments in primary care, memory clinics or specialist visits. Typically, the new assessments are combined with the company's existing tools to create a custom battery of tests for each health system.

The four voice- and speech-powered assessments are digitized versions of well-known neuropsychological tests typically done in interview format or on paper. They include such tasks as naming as many animals as possible in 60 seconds and word recognition and recall. The five questionnaires can determine whether a patient's cognitive impairment is caused by MCI, dementia or something else, like depression or anxiety. The results can be shared with neurologists for any patients requiring a specialist referral.

Earlier screening and identification of MCI will enable PCPs to provide their patients with customized Brain Health Action Plans from Linus Health to potentially slow or prevent progression of dementia through simple lifestyle changes such as exercise, better sleep, improved diet and mental challenges.

"Early detection and intervention are vital to improving outcomes for MCI and dementia patients," said Linus Health CEO David Bates. "By enabling primary care providers to identify these conditions sooner, we can ease the burden on dementia specialists and better manage the rising number of cases. With early action, more than half of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed."

Using the battery of assessments will also make it easier for primary care clinicians to be reimbursed for screening.

To learn more about Linus Health's screening tools, click here .



Linus Health is a Boston-based digital health company focused on transforming brain health for people across the world. By advancing how we detect and address cognitive and brain disorders – leveraging cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence – our goal is to enable a future where people can live longer, happier and healthier lives with better brain health.

