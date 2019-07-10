Linux Foundation and LF Networking Announce Keynote Highlights for Open Networking Summit Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and LF Networking (LFN), which facilitates collaboration and operational excellence across open networking projects, today announced the initial line-up of keynote speakers and panelists for Open Networking Summit Europe . The event takes place September 23-25 in Antwerp, Belgium.

Open Networking Summit (ONS) is the industry's premier open networking event, enabling collaborative development and innovation across enterprises, service providers and cloud providers. The event provides a platform for discussing the future of Open Networking, including how networking and adjacent technologies such as 5G, SDN/NFV, VNF/CNF, Cloud Native Networking, Network Automation, Edge, AI, Access and IOT, Access & IoT services. Following 2018's inaugural event outside of North America, ONS Europe 2019 continues to provide expanded opportunities for more individuals to share, learn and collaborate on these important and emerging technologies.

Keynote speakers and panelists this year include:

Beth Cohen , NFV/SDN Product Strategist at Verizon

, NFV/SDN Product Strategist at Verizon Melissa Evers-Hood , Senior Director, Google OS Division, System Software Products at Intel

, Senior Director, Google OS Division, System Software Products at Intel Heather Kirksey , Vice President, Ecosystem & Community at The Linux Foundation

, Vice President, Ecosystem & Community at The Linux Foundation Dan Kohn , Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation

, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation Philippe Lucas , Senior Vice President, Strategy, Architecture & Standardization at Orange

, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Architecture & Standardization at Orange Roman Shaposhnik , Co-Founder & Vice President, Product & Strategy at ZEDEDA

, Co-Founder & Vice President, Product & Strategy at ZEDEDA Will Townsend , Senior Analyst, Carriers and Enterprise Networking, Moor Insights & Strategy & Forbes Contributor

, Senior Analyst, Carriers and Enterprise Networking, Moor Insights & Strategy & Forbes Contributor Amy Wheelus , Vice President - Network Cloud at AT&T

Additional keynote speakers, as well as the full schedule of sessions, will be announced later this month on July 23rd.

Conference Registration is $1000 through July 28, with additional registration options available including $275 Hall Passes, $600 Day Passes, and $500 Student Passes. Non-profit and group discounts are available as well; details are available on the event registration page . Members of The Linux Foundation and Linux Foundation Projects receive a 20% discount on all registration fees; contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a discount code. Applications for diversity and needs-based scholarships are currently being accepted; for information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here .

The Linux Foundation events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.

Open Networking Summit Europe is made possible thanks to Diamond Sponsor Ericsson, Platinum Sponsors Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Huawei, and Keysight Technologies as well as Gold Sponsor Red Hat. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here .

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Jill Lovato at jlovato@linuxfoundation.org .

Additional Resources

YouTube: Why Attend Linux Foundation Events: https://youtu.be/X_rLxfmLlYY

Open Networking Summit North America 2019 Event Recap: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/events/open-networking-summit-north-america-2019/

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage .

Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jill Lovato

The Linux Foundation

jlovato@linuxfoundation.org

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

http://www.linuxfoundation.org

