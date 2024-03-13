Linux Foundation and US Government to Host "6G Innovation Day" at ONE Summit in Silicon Valley on Open Source, Open RAN and AI Efforts

Five US agencies come together to discuss future of competitive innovation built on open source and open standards: NSF, DHS, NIST, NTIA, OUSD R&E

OpenGovCon 6G Innovation Day confirmed for May 1, 2024 , co-located with Open Networking & Edge (ONE) Summit in Silicon Valley

Limited capacity and sponsorship opportunities available – sign up today!

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linux Foundation Networking (LFN) , the de-facto collaboration ecosystem for Open Source Networking projects, has announced OpenGovCon 6G Innovation Day , taking place Wednesday, May 1 in San Jose, Calif., co-located with Open Networking & Edge (ONE) Summit 2024.

6G Innovation Day is a focused experience built to accelerate and harmonize various networking and edge initiatives across public-private domains through roundtable discussions, lightning talks, and hands-on experiences.

"We are pleased to gather thought leaders from across US government agencies & commercial partners working to advance Open RAN and AI," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "Looking towards NextG through the lens of Open RAN and AI, it's imperative we work together to ensure secure infrastructure and agile development."

The event will highlight the lessons learnt from Open 5G deployments including fragmentation and interoperability challenges, requirements for 6G design and implementations, public digital infrastructure, and cover real world/practical examples of putting the regulatory and best practices examples by the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency ( NSA), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), National Science Foundation (NSF), National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), and LF Networking , into production.

Session topics & speakers include:

U.S. Government Requirements/Vision, with Dr. Tom Rondeau , principal director, DOD OUSD R&E

, principal director, Challenges and vision for Secure Open Source, with Arpit Joshipura , general manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, the Linux Foundation

, general manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, the Open Source Open RAN, with, Martin Weiss , director, Advanced Research, DOD OUSD R&E

, director, Advanced Research, Discussion Panel: NTIA, NIST, DoD, NSF, DHS with: Amanda Toman, Innovation Fund Director, NTIA WIF Richard Rouil, Division Chief, Division Chief, Wireless Networks Division, NIST Sudharman K. Jayaweera , program director, NSF Martin Weiss , director, Advanced Research, DOD OUSD R&E Sridhar Kowdley , program manager, DHS (joining virtually)

Testing Security Across Government, Industry and Stacks: Approaches and Methodologies

Ecosystem/Vendor/Commercialization/SDO Discussion / Input Industry Panel

Tackling the 2024 Challenges including Fragmentation & Harmonization of efforts, Funds, Commercialization, Security, Open Source, Standards, chaired by Amanda Toman and Dr. Tom Rondeau

and Dr. Future events and opportunities

United States government employees (current full-time government personnel only) are eligible for a $100 registration fee to both OpenGovCon and the main ONE Summit event. For more information, or to register to attend, please visit: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/one-summit-north-america/register/#registration-rates .

About ONE Summit

ONE Summit is the one industry event that brings together decision-makers and implementers for a week of activities that encompass co-located mini-summits from affiliated projects, industry-leading keynotes and robust breakout sessions as well as a two-day Developer and Testing Forum. These in-depth and interactive conversations focus on the technologies that connect people and data – including AI, 5G/NextG, Access, Edge, Telco, Cloud, Industry 4.0, Enterprise, Government Infrastructure, and more.

ONE Summit provides a platform for direct engagement among global thought leaders, developers, and decision makers from across a growing ecosystem. As in the past, the conference will feature an extensive program of 80+ talks and sessions covering the most important and timely topics with diverse options for both business and technical sessions.

Elevate Your Brand: Sponsor OpenGovCon or ONE Summit

Sponsorship at ONE Summit and co-located events is not just about an event; it's about being integral to the advancement of open technology. Align your brand with the epicenter of open source innovation and make a bold statement in the industry. As a sponsor, you'll gain unparalleled exposure to industry leaders in AI, Cloud Native, Edge/IoT, and more. This is your platform to shine among decision-makers and influencers from across diverse technological domains.

Sponsorship gains you:

High-Visibility Impact: Your brand will be front and center to a specialized audience, offering unmatched exposure and networking opportunities with industry elites.

Expertise Showcase: Demonstrate your leadership and innovations on an influential stage, directly engaging with potential customers and partners.

Tailored Sponsorship Opportunities: From exhibiting to hosting side events, our varied packages cater to different goals and budgets. We're here to help you find the perfect fit for your brand.

Anyone interested in sponsoring should download the Sponsorship Prospectus or contact us at [email protected] .

Learn more about LF Networking and the impact it's making across the open ecosystem at www.lfnetworking.org . Follow the LFN community on LinkedIn and join our mailing list for real-time updates.

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage .

Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jill Lovato

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE LF Networking