Open Networking & Edge Summit Brings More AI, Networking, Edge & Cloud Industry Luminaries to Keynote Stage in Silicon Valley

Industry pioneers from across the broader open networking & edge ecosystem to keynote ONE Summit, April 29 - May 1 in San Jose, Calif.

Deep-dive on adjacent project & ecosystem technology with Co-located Events & Mini Summits including the US Government's OpenGovCon and the new Executive Innovation Forum

Additional Keynotes from Google, Walmart, Verizon, Zedada focusing on the latest in AI, LLM, Cloud Native and more

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Networking (LFN), the de-facto collaboration ecosystem for Open Source Networking projects, has announced the final keynote line-up for Open Networking and Edge (ONE) Summit 2024 , taking place April 29 - May 1 in San Jose, Calif. ONE Summit has evolved into a robust, cross-industry ecosystem gathering of collaborative discussions within the broader networking and edge space, with a focus on the next phase of innovation.

ONE Summit 2024 happens April 29-May 1 in San Jose, CA

"We are thrilled to welcome such esteemed speakers and presentations to the ONE Summit stage," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, at the Linux Foundation. "Leaders representing telcos, cloud providers, internet platforms, SIs, government, and more will share the latest innovations towards digital transformation."

Keynote topics include the latest innovations through an open source lens, including AI, Cloud Automation, Government, Enterprise, Edge, APIs and more, presented by global leaders paving the way in real time.

Additional keynotes include:

"Future of Networks: AI-Driven Network Transformation," featuring Ankur Jain , vice president, Google Cloud, & Kandan Kathirvel , Group Product Manager, Google Cloud

featuring , vice president, Google Cloud, & , Group Product Manager, Google Cloud " Revolutionizing Connectivity: Unleashing the Potential of Network APIs," featuring Alicia Miller , Global Industry Development Lead, Verizon

featuring , Global Industry Development Lead, Verizon "Powering the Industrial Edge with Open Source Software," featuring Michael Maxey , vice president of Business Development at ZEDEA and chair of the LF Edge Board; and Manish Jain , Product Portfolio leader, Edge and AI Applications, Rockwell Automation

featuring , vice president of Business Development at ZEDEA and chair of the LF Edge Board; and , Product Portfolio leader, Edge and AI Applications, Rockwell Automation "Leveraging Open Source for Operational Excellence at Scale," featuring Dave Temkin , vice president, Platform Infrastructure, Walmart

The initial keynote lineup, announced earlier this year , includes industry pioneers such as Radia Perlman, Dell EMC Fellow; Martin Casado, general partner, Andreessen Horowitz ; Jan Uddenfelt, president and CEO, jUTechnology; Dr. Junlan Feng, Chair and General Manager of AI and Intelligent, Operation R&D Center, China Mobile Research Institute; and more.

Co-located Events & Mini Summits

ONE Summit features a series of Co-Located Events and Mini Summits, designed to dive deeper into related ecosystem topics. This year's line-up includes:

Executive Innovation Forum, the Linux Foundation's new invitation-only think tank event brings leaders and visionaries together in an intimate setting for stimulating dialogue on the state of all things open, where attendees can influence the leaders and be influenced by other leaders, all working to shape industry strategy for 2024 and beyond.

the Linux Foundation's new invitation-only think tank event brings leaders and visionaries together in an intimate setting for stimulating dialogue on the state of all things open, where attendees can influence the leaders and be influenced by other leaders, all working to shape industry strategy for 2024 and beyond. OpenGovCon: 6G Innovation Day will highlight the threats facing 6G design and implementations, public digital infrastructure and provide real word/practical examples of putting the regulatory and best practices examples by the US government and LF Networking, into production.

will highlight the threats facing 6G design and implementations, public digital infrastructure and provide real word/practical examples of putting the regulatory and best practices examples by the US government and LF Networking, into production. SONiC Workshop will feature the latest developments of SONiC from industry experts including innovations in NOS management, improvements in routing, software-defined networking, and system design.

will feature the latest developments of SONiC from industry experts including innovations in NOS management, improvements in routing, software-defined networking, and system design. O-RAN-SC Workshop focuses on how O-RAN-SC, in collaboration with other open source initiatives such as OAI, Nephio, ONAP, etc, are building open source reference designs which can be tested and retested over the course of product development to accelerate commercialization.

focuses on how O-RAN-SC, in collaboration with other open source initiatives such as OAI, Nephio, ONAP, etc, are building open source reference designs which can be tested and retested over the course of product development to accelerate commercialization. LF Networking Developer & Testing Forum brings together LFN project developers and partners to strategize on project architecture, direction, use cases, and deployment paths to plan the future of open networking across the stack.

