Linux Foundation Announces Funding with GitHub for New CommunityBridge Platform for Developers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LINUX FOUNDATION OPEN SOURCE LEADERSHIP SUMMIT -- The Linux Foundation today announced Community Bridge TM, a new platform created to empower open source developers — and the individuals and organizations who support them — to advance sustainability, security, and diversity in open source technology. On stage, Jim Zemlin, the Executive Director, announced that the Linux Foundation will match funding for any organization that donates funds to CommunityBridge projects to help provide developers resources to solve critical security, mentoring, and diversity challenges in open source ecosystems.

Immediately following these initial announcements, GitHub - the world's leading software development platform - announced a $100,000 donation to CommunityBridge and invited maintainers of CommunityBridge projects to participate in its maintainer program.

"We greatly appreciate GitHub's donation and support of CommunityBridge and are happy to match it — all in the name of the maintainers we both aim to serve," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of the Linux Foundation. "We invite other organizations to engage in our grant program, and help us solve critical challenges to better support long-term sustainability for open source projects."

Additional Key Background

As the world's largest developer community, GitHub is home to many of the most successful open source projects. In support of these projects, GitHub is proud to contribute $100,000 to match open source funding in CommunityBridge, and invite maintainers of CommunityBridge projects to also participate in GitHub's maintainer program.

to match open source funding in CommunityBridge, and invite maintainers of CommunityBridge projects to also participate in GitHub's maintainer program. The Linux Foundation will match any organization that contributes funds to CommunityBridge projects to help advance security, mentoring, and diversity, up to a cumulative total of $500,000 across all contributing organizations.

across all contributing organizations. The Linux Foundation also announced today an early access to the CommunityBridge platform for select project, members, and organizations. The early access application can be found here: communitybridge.org .

. Throughout 2019 and 2020, the Linux Foundation will launch a full suite of CommunityBridge tools to serve open source developers and ecosystems. Today's initial launch of CommunityBridge offers open source communities early access to three critical tools:

CommunityBridge Funding: enabling developers to transparently raise and spend funding;

enabling developers to transparently raise and spend funding;

CommunityBridge Security: providing transparency into potential vulnerabilities and fixes; and

providing transparency into potential vulnerabilities and fixes; and

CommunityBridge People: enabling easy connections of mentors and prospective mentees interested in getting involved in projects and advancing diversity.

About The Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Inquiries

Sarah Conway

The Linux Foundation

978-578-5300

sconway@linuxfoundation.org

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

http://www.linuxfoundation.org

