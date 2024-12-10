Linux Foundation Announces Launch of LF India to Expand Global Open Source Support and Innovation

LF India to foster open source growth and adoption across multiple technologies and verticals fundamental to critical digital infrastructure

NEW DELHI, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India, December 11, 2024— The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the establishment of the LF India, created to foster open collaboration for Indian open source developers, enterprises, government organizations, and community. LF India will engage regional startups and Intergovernmental Organizations (IGOs) with an initial focus on open source projects including cloud native, telecommunications, Edge/IoT, blockchain, security, and domain-specific AI technologies across all vertical segments.

Today, nearly 200,000 developers in India contribute to open source projects hosted by the Linux Foundation. With LF India, the Linux Foundation will serve as the 'sandbox for innovation' in the region, accelerating incubation and support for open source software (OSS) projects across startups, enterprises, and IGOs. For developers, LF India will invest in this growing, talented community through open source software training, local events and meetups.

"As open source continues on its global growth trajectory, we are time and again inspired by the rapid adoption of open technology in India, driven by policy and investment by government and organizations across the region," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director, Linux Foundation. "LF India is an important milestone in the Linux Foundation's mission to expand global awareness of open source. We look forward to future partnerships with government leaders, enterprises and the developer community during this exciting time of open source advancement."

India's fast-growing developer community is on track to be the world's largest by 2028. This highly skilled group is bolstered by the region's commitment to open innovation and technology, with a strong digital public infrastructure built with open source software. Investment in open technology continues to grow, creating opportunities for developers to contribute meaningfully to transformational technologies, thus enriching the growing deep tech startup ecosystem.

"We are excited to launch LF India focused on building collaborative open source communities and providing a sandbox for next generation projects," said Arpit Joshipura, GM/SVP and Head of LF India. "Our focus will be on local innovation with global impact and from consumption to contribution."

This year marks the first KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India , taking place in Delhi on December 11-12, 2024, with plans for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2025 scheduled for August 6-7 in Hyderabad, India. Other planned events in 2025 include Open Source Summit India, August 5, Hyderabad. For more information, visit https://events.linuxfoundation.org/ .

To learn more about LF India, visit https://lf-india.org .

Additional Quotes

Tom Rondeau, Principal Director for FutureG for the US Department of Defense

"As the U.S. continues to strengthen its partnership in 5G and 6G technology with allied and partner nations, we recognize that open source software is a critical component in securing the future of global communications. Through our collaborative efforts with the likes of the Linux Foundation and LF India, we are harnessing the power of open source innovation to build a more secure, resilient, and trustworthy 6G ecosystem, ensuring the integrity of our communications and safeguarding national security for generations to come."

Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF

"The technical community in India has long been an important driver of cloud native innovation. CNCF has recently doubled down in the region this year with the first KubeCon + CloudNativeCon and more community events planned in 2025. India is the fourth largest contributor to CNCF projects in terms of contributions and developers in India are the third largest group of contributors to the Kubernetes project. We are glad to see the establishment of LF India and anticipate much more innovation coming out of the country."

Todd Moore, Interim General Manager of OpenSSF, SVP of The Linux Foundation Operations

"The launch of LF India marks an exciting opportunity to strengthen collaboration, tackle shared security challenges, and make the software supply chain more secure for everyone. The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) helps individuals and organizations build secure software and we look forward to partnering with LF India to continue our work in the region. Yesterday, our SOSS Community Day India gave us the opportunity to come together to sustainably secure the development, maintenance, and consumption of open source software (OSS) we all depend on, and to promote practices useful to all software development. Our members and community within OpenSSF are excited to continue collaborating on a more secure future."

Daniela Barbosa - General Manager of Decentralized Technologies at the Linux Foundation and Executive Director of LF Decentralized Trust.

"India stands at the forefront of digital transformation, powered by a thriving developer ecosystem and strategic government initiatives. With LF Decentralized Trust, we aim to harness this momentum, fostering open collaboration and innovation to drive impactful blockchain and decentralized identity projects. India's vibrant and fast-growing developer community continues to lead the way in advancing decentralized technologies, a success made possible by the ongoing contributions of our members and India Regional Chapter. By empowering developers, engaging with enterprises, and collaborating with policymakers, LF Decentralized Trust is uniquely positioned to accelerate India's leadership in shaping the future of digital trust globally. We celebrate the dedication of our members and community in India, whose ongoing support strengthens our global mission to build trusted, impactful, and inclusive open-source ecosystems, and look forward to expanding that work with LF India."

Shyam Khulave, Founder, OpenNets

"OpenNets is developing unique value added products and services using open source networking hardware and software. In collaboration with Linux Foundation, OpenNets aims to empower individuals, communities and organizations in India with skills and resources needed to lead the next wave of innovation. The "Open Source Learning Center" will serve as a hub for enthusiasts, practitioners, educators, students and the industry experts to come together, collaborate and co-create technologies for India and the world."

Dr. Mahesh Tangutooru, Co-Founder and Director, ISF, International Startup Foundation

"The International Startup Foundation (ISF) is having a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with LF India. This strategic partnership aims to enhance the employability of tech graduates by providing advanced training and certification in Linux and related applications. Through this collaboration, we will offer high-quality training programs, empowering individuals to access better livelihood opportunities and fostering a culture of entrepreneurship"

Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, Chief Technology Officer, Infosys

"We have an open source first strategy and have been actively collaborating and contributing to LFN and CNCF. We are excited to welcome LF India and looking forward to bringing in open source led innovations to LFI led projects by our developer and architect communities in India".

