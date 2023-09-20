Linux Foundation Launches OpenTofu: A New Open Source Alternative to Terraform

News provided by

The Linux Foundation

20 Sep, 2023, 03:00 ET

Backed by industry leaders and hundreds of developers, OpenTofu is set to become the go-to infrastructure as code solution.

BILBAO, Spain , Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Linux Foundation announced the formation of OpenTofu, an open source alternative to Terraform's widely used infrastructure as code provisioning tool. Previously named OpenTF, OpenTofu is an open and community-driven response to Terraform's recently announced license change from a Mozilla Public License v2.0 (MPLv2) to a Business Source License v1.1, providing everyone with a reliable, open source alternative under a neutral governance model.

Continue Reading

While Terraform has been instrumental in simplifying infrastructure management in cloud environments, recent licensing changes have raised concerns within the open source community. OpenTofu is an open source successor to the MPLv2-licensed Terraform that will be community-driven, impartial, layered and modular, and backward-compatible.

With broad support from industry leaders like Harness, Gruntwork, Spacelift, env0, Scalr, Digger, Terrateam, Massdriver, Terramate, and others, OpenTofu has received formal pledges spanning 140+ organizations and 600+ individuals. OpenTofu will ensure the continued development and availability of its codebase and has a starting commitment of a minimum of 18 full-time developers over at least the next five years.

"The launch of OpenTofu signifies a collective commitment to fostering truly open collaboration and innovation in the realm of infrastructure as code," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director at the Linux Foundation. "OpenTofu's dedication to open source principles underscores our shared vision of providing accessible, reliable tools that empower the tech community."

"We are thrilled about the OpenTofu initiative and look forward to the innovation that happens when you have cross-organization cooperation under open governance," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF. "We also look forward to their collaboration with the CNCF community."

"We believe that the essential building blocks of the modern Internet—tools such as Linux, Kubernetes, and Terraform—must be truly open source," said Yevgeniy (Jim) Brikman, Co-founder and CEO of Gruntwork, and OpenTofu founding team member. "That is the only way to ensure that we are building our industry on top of solid and predictable underpinnings. That is why we are so happy that OpenTofu is now a part of the Linux Foundation: having this project in the hands of a foundation, rather than a single company, means OpenTofu will be community-driven and truly open source—always." 

OpenTofu is committed to driving open and collaborative development of infrastructure as code solutions. To learn more about OpenTofu, including how to get involved, contribute, and access their repository, please visit the OpenTofu website and GitHub.

View full release with supporting quotes.

Media Contact
Noah Lehman
The Linux Foundation
[email protected]

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Also from this source

Unified Acceleration Foundation Forms to Drive Open Accelerated Compute and Cross-Platform Performance

Linux Foundation and ETSI Further Collaborate to Drive Harmonization Across Open Source and Open Standards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.