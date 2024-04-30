Linux Foundation Launches Paraglider to Reduce Complexity for Developers and Network Operators Within and Across Clouds

Paraglider streamlines cloud networking across multiple cloud providers and simplifies operations within cloud networks.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, is excited to announce the launch of Paraglider , a new open source initiative to simplify the setup and management of networks both within a cloud and across multiple clouds. Launched in collaboration with Aarna Networks, Broadcom, Google Cloud, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Uber, and UC Berkeley, Paraglider is set to redefine how cloud customers provision and manage their networks across multiple cloud providers.

Cloud networks have long faced issues of complexity, requiring users to navigate complicated low-level networking components to achieve their connectivity goals. Paraglider manages this complexity by exposing a high-level API that aligns directly with the tenant's connectivity intent, empowering users to focus on what their networks are trying to achieve, rather than the intricacies of network assembly.

Paraglider differentiates itself by providing a unified, simplified API across clouds to directly specify network-level connectivity needs. By seamlessly creating the necessary networking infrastructure based on a tenant's high-level connectivity intent, users no longer have to worry about the 'how' of their networks and can instead focus on what they want those networks to achieve. Paraglider further enables users to operate across multiple clouds, choosing the right cloud service provider for each element of their workload, without worrying about complex details of Cloud inter-connectivity.

As the Paraglider community works toward the release of a production-ready cloud tenant networking solution, users are encouraged to contribute to its development, explore its capabilities, and extend its functionality to additional Cloud and on-premise infrastructure providers. To learn more about Paraglider and how to participate, please visit the project's website and GitHub repository.

