OpenTofu Launches 1.7 Release Including Long-Requested State Encryption

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTofu , the open source fork of HashiCorp Terraform™, is excited to announce the immediate availability of its 1.7 release . This update introduces several long-requested features, such as state encryption and provider-defined functions, with OpenTofu-exclusive capabilities that enable deeper integration with other programming languages.

Since the first stable release of OpenTofu 1.6 in January 2024, the OpenTofu core team has been hard at work with the help of over 100 community contributors to implement functionality that the wider community has been requesting for years. Recently, the project surpassed 20,000 stars on GitHub.

Features new to OpenTofu 1.7 include:

State Encryption, which protects sensitive state-files at rest. This feature brings industry-standard AES-GCM encryption with local passphrases and cloud integrations for key management systems such as AWS KMS, GCP KMS, OpenBao, and comes with an extensible API for future integrations.

Provider-defined Functions, which let providers define custom functions to be used in tofu code. This includes tofu-exclusive features enabling the authoring of dynamic custom functions in Go, or Lua code, next to a user's tofu config files.

Loopable Imports, which enable the use of `for_each` in import blocks, making the importing of large amounts of infrastructure into tofu configuration much easier.

"Removed" blocks, which make it easy to export infrastructure from user tofu configs.

The OpenTofu team is looking forward to continuing work on top-requested features. The community is encouraged to continue to provide their feedback and votes, to help drive the development roadmap of OpenTofu.

OpenTofu remains a drop-in replacement, and with the recently added detailed migration guides , it's now easier than ever to switch to OpenTofu.

To learn more about OpenTofu, including how to get involved, contribute, and access their repository, visit the OpenTofu website and their GitHub .

View the full release with supporting quotes.

