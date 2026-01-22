Linux Foundation Reveals 2026 Global Events Program, Advancing Open Source AI and Enabling Community-Based Innovation

More than 120,000 attendees are expected to attend Linux Foundation events in 2026; MCP Dev Summits and new AI-focused events join the slate

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced its growing 2026 global events program, featuring dozens of conferences and community gatherings worldwide with a strong emphasis on open source AI and agentic systems. Linux Foundation events bring together industry leaders, developers, and community members to shape the future of open source technology – from foundational infrastructure to the next generation of AI.

This year's lineup features several new AI-focused events, including MCP Dev Summit North America and Europe, Agentics Day: MCP + Agents Europe, Cloud Native AI + Kubeflow Day Europe, and PyTorch Conference Europe. Additionally, AI_Dev Summit will be integrated into the global Open Source Summit events, further highlighting the importance of AI in all facets of open source.

The Linux Foundation is also expanding its global events presence with new events across North America, Europe and Asia, like PyTorch Day India, the return of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon to Mainland China along with OpenInfra Summit China and PyTorch Conference China, and Embedded Linux Conference at Open Source Summit North America, Europe and Japan. These gatherings will cover critical open source technologies from the Linux kernel and core infrastructure to cloud native computing, observability, security, data management, and emerging AI frameworks.

"With AI moving from experimentation to real-world deployment, open collaboration has never been more critical," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of the Linux Foundation. "This year's Linux Foundation events bring developers, maintainers, and organizations together to share lessons learned and help build the future of open source, for AI and beyond."

Please save the date for the following Linux Foundation events taking place in the first half of 2026, and visit each event website for more information. To view all 2026 Linux Foundation events, please visit events.linuxfoundation.org .

2026 H1 Events

January

LF Decentralized Trust Member Summit : Jan. 28-29 | Jersey City, N.J.

February

March

April

May

June

Speak

Linux Foundation events offer an opportunity to participate in the open source community and share ideas, knowledge, and best practices. First-time speakers and members of underrepresented communities are encouraged to submit. See individual event websites or contact [email protected] for more information.

Discounts, Scholarships and Travel Funding

Members of the Linux Foundation receive a 20% discount on registration and may contact [email protected] to request a discount code.

The Linux Foundation Registration Scholarship Program helps support individuals who may not otherwise have the opportunity to attend Linux Foundation events. For more information on eligibility and how to apply, please visit the event's website, click the "Attend" tab, and select the "Scholarships + Travel Funding" menu option.

The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is intended to enable open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. See here for more information.

To request a press pass, contact [email protected] .

Sponsor

Linux Foundation event sponsorship packages offer thought leadership opportunities, lead generation programs, prominent branding, community support and more, enabling organizations to make an important impact on the ecosystem and showcase leading technologies. See details here or contact [email protected] .

