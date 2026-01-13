Margo Initiative Accelerates Interoperable Edge Application Management with Preview Release 1

Advancing Interoperable Application Lifecycle Management for Industrial Edge Environments

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Margo Initiative, part of the Linux Foundation, today announced Preview Release 1 (PR1), a major technical milestone designed to advance interoperable application lifecycle management for industrial edge environments. This preview marks the first opportunity for the broader ecosystem to access and experiment with the Margo specification ahead of its first general release.

PR1 enables vendors across the edge computing value chain to begin prototyping solutions using the Margo interoperability approach. By providing visibility into the specification and a sandbox environment, the release invites feedback that will shape the first general release of Margo, planned for 2026.

"Margo was founded on a simple, powerful belief: the industrial edge deserves seamless interoperability," said Bart Nieuwborg, Chair, Margo. "Preview Release 1 is our invitation to the industry to help shape a more unified future. We are showcasing real progress and asking our partners and innovators globally to share what works, what doesn't, and what they dream of next."

PR1 focuses on interoperability at the industrial edge including themes covering application definitions, fleet management strategies, and workload hosting device requirements. Industrial end users, application developers, device manufacturers, and workload fleet manager providers can now begin to:

Validate industrial use cases and monitor incremental progress toward a fully interoperable ecosystem

Evaluate interoperable lifecycle management and monitoring strategies via workload fleet management software

Explore how applications can be defined and packaged for consistent deployment across Margo-compliant devices

Understand device requirements that enable interoperable management and application hosting

"Our technical working group has built the PR1 specification and sandbox as a working foundation," said Armand Craig, Technical Working Group Chair, Margo. "We want product developers to get their hands on the release, try it, break it, and help us make it better. Tangible feedback from the expanded community is what will truly enable the interoperable edge ecosystem we aim to deliver."

To drive continuous improvement, Margo will incorporate feedback from both member and non-member organizations in addition to the periodic feedback received from our advisory committee. Experience stories, use cases, and actionable enhancement requests will directly influence future specification evolution.

In support of PR1, Margo continues to deliver on the mission and vision and a public feedback program including a new Discourse forum linked to the specification enhancement process on GitHub.

With PR1, the Margo Initiative reinforces a release methodology rooted in transparency, industry collaboration, and value delivered in progressive steps. The road to edge interoperability is becoming real, one milestone at a time.

About Margo

Margo is a Linux Foundation open source project that delivers a unified standard for edge interoperability in industrial environments. Through its specification, reference implementations, and compliance toolkit, Margo enables seamless interaction between edge applications, devices, and orchestrators by reducing complexity and accelerating scalable digital transformation across multi-vendor industrial ecosystems. For more information, please visit us at margo.org

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, OpenStack, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation is focused on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

For a list of trademarks of the Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

