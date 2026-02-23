Linux Foundation Showcases Open Collaboration Across AI, 5G, Cloud-Native Telco, and Digital Skills at MWC Barcelona 2026

Open collaboration in action: Arpit Joshipura speaking at the Agentic AI Summit and 5G Futures Summit as CAMARA, Sylva, and LF Education activate on the ground

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the world's leading home for open source collaboration, today announced its participation at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026, taking place March 2–5, 2026.

The Linux Foundation's leaders and technical communities are heading to MWC 2026 to unveil pivotal advancements in AI-native networking and open-source cloud architectures that promise to fundamentally rewire global connectivity. Understanding these collaborative breakthroughs is now the ultimate professional "must-have," as they represent the essential blueprint for anyone looking to lead in an era defined by autonomous infrastructure and digital sovereignty. Featured activity includes LF Networking programming at the Agentic AI Summit (coinciding with the release of a new white paper on Agentic AI), a community reception hosted by the CAMARA project , live demos from Project Sylva , and a Talent Arena session from Linux Foundation Education.

"MWC Barcelona brings together the people building the future of connectivity, and open source is increasingly the operating model behind that future," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, IoT & Edge, the Linux Foundation. "From agentic AI and AI-native networking to open telco APIs and cloud-native infrastructure, Linux Foundation projects are helping the industry collaborate upstream, move faster with shared building blocks, and deliver innovation that can scale globally."

LF Networking released a new white paper that aligns with the Agent AI Summit session, Architecting Autonomy: The Convergence of Agentic AI and Open Source Networking. The paper outlines high-level architecture and readiness principles for integrating agentic AI with open-source networking stacks, accelerating both "AI for Networks" automation and "Networks for AI" infrastructure. Download the paper here.

Key Linux Foundation activities at MWC Barcelona 2026

MONDAY, MARCH 2

Agentic AI Summit (09:15–13:00) — Arpit Joshipura, General Manager/SVP, Networking, IoT & Edge at the Linux Foundation, will participate in a featured fireside chat, "The Agentic Imperative," with Dr. Junlan Feng of LF Networking platinum member organization, China Mobile.





(09:15–13:00) — Arpit Joshipura, General Manager/SVP, Networking, IoT & Edge at the Linux Foundation, will participate in a featured fireside chat, "The Agentic Imperative," with Dr. Junlan Feng of LF Networking platinum member organization, China Mobile. 5G Future Summit (15:00-19:00) — Joshipura will also join a fireside chat with Dr. Tom Rondeau, Principal Director for FutureG, US Department of Defense, highlighting open source RAN and OCUDU

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

CAMARA Community Reception (18:30–20:30) — CAMARA will host an offsite, in-person community reception alongside MWC Barcelona on Tuesday, March 3, 6:30–8:30 PM. Registration is required, so RSVP today to join the discussion.

MWC SHOW FLOOR

Project Sylva + OCUDU at the SUSE booth — Attendees can see Sylva and OCUDU-aligned cloud-native telco infrastructure in action through live demonstrations at SUSE's booth in Hall 2 Stand 2C31. Collaborators include i14y/Deutsche Telekom, Supermicro, and Intel

— Attendees can see Sylva and OCUDU-aligned cloud-native telco infrastructure in action through live demonstrations at SUSE's booth in Hall 2 Stand 2C31. Collaborators include i14y/Deutsche Telekom, Supermicro, and Intel OCUDU Project

Canonical with Ampere (and others) - Hall 2 Stand 2D20



CAMARA API demos on the show floor

Quobis will showcase a demo of the SIM-swap API use case with MasOrange, Hall 4, Booth 4C30 Aduna will showcase a Plumma use case, in Hall 3, Booth 3A30PEx In the Startup Portugal Pavilion, Vydens will demonstrate a marketing platform using KYC Match, Geofencing, Device Location and Most Frequent Location--it uses Network APIs + AI to deliver hyper-personalized marketing messages triggered by real-time context, e.g. location, weather. 4YFN (Hall 8), Startup Portugal Pavilion, Vydens Booth.



TALENT ARENA (MARCH 2–4)

LF Education session featuring Tim Serewicz — Tim Serewicz, VP, Linux Foundation Education, will present as part of Talent Arena 2026 , a developer- and digital talent-focused program running March 2–4, 2026 in Barcelona:

March 3, 10:30 - 11:00: "Learning at the Speed of AI: Upskilling and the Future of Learning" March 3, 13:00 - 14:30: Quickstart eBPF: Boosting Metrics and Security in Kubernetes"



