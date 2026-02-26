Enabling Linux in Safety Applications (ELISA) Project Expands Premier Membership with NVIDIA

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the ELISA (Enabling Linux in Safety Applications) Project announced that NVIDIA has joined as a Premier member and will contribute to advancing the use of Linux in safety-critical and regulated systems. Hosted by the Linux Foundation , ELISA is an open source initiative focused on creating a shared set of elements, processes, and tools to help companies develop and certify Linux-based safety-critical applications and systems.

As software-defined and AI-enabled systems become increasingly central to industries such as automotive, robotics, industrial automation and aerospace, ensuring the safety, reliability, and compliance of Linux-based platforms is more important than ever.

"Linux plays a foundational role in modern, software-defined systems, including those that must meet stringent safety requirements," said Kate Stewart, Vice President of Dependable Embedded Systems at the Linux Foundation. "NVIDIA's leadership in accelerated computing, AI, and software platforms brings deep technical expertise to the ELISA community. Their engagement will help drive forward scalable, safety-focused approaches to using Linux in increasingly complex systems."

NVIDIA joins existing premier members Boeing and Redhat.

ELISA Project General Members include AISIN, arm, Bosch, Canonical, Codethink, Elektrobit, EMQ, Honda, Huawei, Linutronix, Lynx Software Technologies, Nissan Motor Corporation and WindRiver. Associate members Automotive Grade Linux, KernelCI, Institute of Aircraft Systems Engineering and The Regensburg University of Applied Sciences. Learn more about membership here .

Safety-Critical Software

Open Source Summit North America, scheduled for May 18-20 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will host a Safety-Critical Software track that features technical sessions, case studies, and cross-industry collaboration initiatives presented by ELISA Project members, ambassadors and contributors. Register here for early-bird pricing by March 24.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org . The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks.

For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

For more information:

Maemalynn Meanor

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE The Linux Foundation