Linxon award Kirby Seagreen mechanical and electrical package

VÄSTERÅS, Sweden, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxon has awarded Kirby Group Engineering a subcontract for the onshore substation mechanical & electrical installation and building services works as part of the Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm Substation package.

The works include the installation of the onshore primary and secondary HV power equipment including the super-grid transformers, switchgear, dynamic reactive compensation, shunt reactors, harmonic filters, and protection & control systems as part of the Linxon engineered system solution. Utilising its local delivery model, Kirby expects to employ approximately 60 people from the local Angus / Scottish region to deliver these works.

Linxon is supporting Petrofac to deliver the turnkey onshore substation and supply, install and commission the HVAC equipment for the offshore substation of the Seagreen offshore wind farm project. Seagreen 1 is a joint venture between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies. When complete, Seagreen 1 will be Scotland's largest offshore wind farm, able to provide around 1 million homes with renewable electricity each year.

Linxon and Kirby have a long-term relationship, delivering some of the UK's largest electricity substation projects and are exploring opportunities to expand this collaboration across new markets. The two organizations are taking steps to ensure that they are prepared to support developers in UK and Ireland to realise their projects.

"Building upon the works being undertaken on the Seagreen project, we look forward to growing our relationship with Kirby Group Engineering to target key opportunities in target markets", said Derek Duggan, General Manager, Linxon UK & Ireland. "Kirby's M&E installation capability and local knowledge complements Linxon's EPC substation capability and that of our Tier 1 strategic partners."

"Our appointment to the Seagreen project is one which sees Kirby continue to build on its world-class reputation of being a trusted leader in the delivery of high voltage substation installation and commissioning services. Working closely with our client, Linxon, with our aligned values, efforts and goals, we will once again deliver best in class services for the end customer. With this essential piece of infrastructure, we will help build an offshore wind farm that will contribute to Scotland's 2045 net-zero target", said Daniel Greenan – UK & Ireland Business Development Manager, Kirby T&D.

About Linxon:

Linxon was incorporated in 2018 by Hitachi ABB Power Grids and SNC-Lavalin to deliver turn-key High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) substation projects across the globe. This is complimented by Kirby which has established High Voltage Mechanical & Electrical Installation and Commissioning capability in its native Irish market, the UK and mainland Europe.

About Seagreen project:

The 1,075MW Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm project is located 27km off the coast of Angus in the North Sea firth. A £3bn joint venture between TotalEnergies (51%) and SSE Renewables (49%), Seagreen will be Scotland's largest and deepest offshore wind farm when complete. The project secured a 15-year CfD contract in 2019, for 454MW. The project reached Final Investment Decision on 3 June 2020 and will built out to 1,075MW capacity (up to 114 turbines). Seagreen will provide enough green energy to power more than 1.6 million homes, equivalent to two-thirds of all Scottish homes. Seagreen will displace over 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from electricity generated by fossil fuels every year – similar to removing more than a third of all of Scotland's annual car emissions and making a significant contribution to Scotland's net-zero ambition by 2045*.

CONTACT:

Kristina Holmström Matses

Head of Communications

[email protected]

+46 70 608 3017



Derek Duggan

General Manager, Linxon UK & Ireland

[email protected]

+41 79 340 7076

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/linxon/r/linxon-award-kirby-seagreen-mechanical-and-electrical-package,c3384038

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/seagreen-onshore-substation,c2935709 Seagreen onshore substation

SOURCE Linxon