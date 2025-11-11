Linxup Joins Wreaths Across America in Honoring the Nation's Heroes This Holiday Season

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxup is proud to announce its sponsorship of Wreaths Across America (WAA) , a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

In honor of this sponsorship, Linxup employees and their families will join millions of volunteers across the country on National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, December 13, 2025, to lay veterans' wreaths on the graves of U.S. service members. Team members will volunteer locally at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri, and Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte, North Carolina—communities where Linxup has offices.

"At Linxup, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve and honoring those who've sacrificed for our freedom," said Naeem Bari, co-founder and president, Linxup. "Supporting Wreaths Across America gives our team the opportunity to pay tribute to veterans and highlight the vital role small fleets play in delivering wreaths across the country. We're proud to have veterans as part of our team and among our customers, and that shared experience makes this mission especially meaningful to us."

In addition to sponsoring and volunteering, Linxup recognizes the vital role small fleets and independent drivers play in Wreaths Across America's mission. Each year, hundreds of carriers help deliver millions of wreaths to cemeteries nationwide, ensuring they arrive in time for remembrance ceremonies. With over 5,500 participating locations, there are many opportunities for fleets of all sizes to get involved and make a meaningful impact.

Through this sponsorship, Linxup extends its ongoing commitment to community involvement and service, reinforcing the company's dedication to making a positive impact both locally and nationwide.

Independent drivers and small fleets can click here to view open lanes or contact the WAA Transportation team for more information.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org .

About Linxup

Linxup is the ideal tracking and safety solution for small and mid-sized businesses that need to get the most out of their vehicles, equipment, teams, and tools in the field. Linxup's powerful GPS tracking and dash cam solutions deliver the robust features, driver coaching tools, and ease of use for companies like HVAC and plumbing contractors, landscapers, and construction contractors need to improve safety, reduce risk, limit costs, and drive employee efficiency and accountability. Linxup is based in the United States and provides live, US-based onboarding, support, and coaching from its St. Louis, MO headquarters.

For more information, visit www.linxup.com or call 1-866-863-5073.

SOURCE Linxup