Lion Air Group and Sabre announce long-term partnership renewal with technology augmentation to enhance the airline group's performance and ancillary revenue streams

SINGAPORE and JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced an extended and enhanced agreement with Indonesia's Lion Air Group, to enable its airlines to make the most of every seat by increasing its ancillary revenue capabilities, and to improve its performance with new technology.

Lion Air Group and Sabre have a valued and long-standing relationship, with the carrier already using Sabre's SabreSonic Customer Sales and Service (CSS) as well as a suite of crew management, operations, and scheduling solutions to help optimize daily functions, reduce costs and plan strategically across the Lion Air group, which also includes Batik Air Indonesia, Wings, Malindo Air and Thai Lion Mentari. The group also distributes its inventory globally through Sabre's GDS platform.

The Jakarta-headquartered airline group, the market leader in Indonesia, which flies to destinations across Asia Pacific, is adding to its technological toolkit with an extra set of omni-channel tools from Sabre.

Additional ancillary revenue optimization solutions will provide end-to-end capabilities to easily create, and market ancillary offers across all channels, including differentiated seat price, and facilitating the payment and delivery of ancillary services across the airline group. This will provide significant opportunities to increase revenues through the sale of ancillary services via partner carriers, as well as enabling Lion Air Group to sell supplementary ancillaries at check in. The Group will also be able to create unique ancillary inclusions, selling and price points for each of its brands. Sabre technology will also provide Advance Shopping capabilities, for more accurate shopping results, and enable self-service features complementing the Automated Exchange and Refund capabilities, as well as the automation required to re-accommodate ancillaries to the new flights after a disruption.

Lion Air Group will also be using Sabre's Digital Workspace to enable faster processing of passenger requests on-the-go, including using its tablet version to provide personalized customer service remotely away from a traditional check-in, gate desk, or workstation. Digital Workspace reduces user training, improves productivity and reduces errors. In addition, the Group will use Sabre Digital Connect, a comprehensive, micro-services enabled API Hub, to power eCommerce capabilities. Finally, a series of revenue integrity management tools to aid in the drive for additional revenue by detecting and optimizing less profitable bookings in real time in order to improve each aircraft's load factor.

"We're delighted to affirm and strengthen our long-standing relationship with the Lion Air Group in an agreement which is testament to the group's confidence in Sabre to deliver the advanced solutions needed to enable its airlines to capture market recovery, to solidify its leading position in the Indonesian marketplace and power future global growth," said Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions Airline Sales. "Now, more than ever, it is essential to have the right technology to enable a well-implemented ancillary-services strategy in order make the most of every seat, while ensuring that the changing needs and wants of every traveler can be met."

"The Lion Air Group is one of the largest entities in the global aviation market with evident rapid expansion, especially over the past two decades," said Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy, Group Strategy Director, Lion Air Group.

"Our Airline Group encompasses LCC, FSC and Hybrid models, so it is imperative that we have the right technology partner, capable of providing robust solutions across all airline segments. The Lion Air Group's 21-year relationship with Sabre and this renewed agreement with Sabre means we can continue to optimize our day-to-day operations and distribute content globally through Sabre's GDS, while simultaneously being able to focus on modernizing our ancillary revenue capabilities as we look forward to playing a key role in the recovery of travel in our markets."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com .

