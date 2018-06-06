LIONSGATE ANNOUNCES NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE GLOBAL TOURING MAGIC SHOW

At the center of the show are The Horsemen – four of the leading illusionists in the world who will stun audiences with mind-bending magic: "The Showman" James More, viral magician from Britain's Got Talent; "The Manipulator" Florian Sainvet, two-time French Magic Champion and finalist of France's Got Talent; "The Escape Artist" Sabine van Diemen, from Holland's Got Talent and West End Productions' The Illusionists; and "The Mentalist" Enzo Weyne, from France's Got Talent and the best-winning magic show by French Federation of Prestidigitator Artists. A fifth cast member, the show's host, will be unique to each market and host the show in the local language of the touring region.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Works Entertainment for this live, interactive magic spectacular, especially given their strong pedigree and their understanding and appreciation of the Now You See Me brand," said Lionsgate Senior Vice President of Global Live and Location Based Entertainment Jenefer Brown. "We know NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE will give fans worldwide a new way to engage with a franchise they know and love, and we look forward to launching it in China, a region that has been overwhelmingly supportive of the films."

"The Works Entertainment is delighted to partner with global content leader Lionsgate on this innovative and incredible new magic production," said Executive Producer, The Works Entertainment, Simon Painter. "After the success of 'The Illusionists' franchise worldwide, NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE will push stage magic and illusion into the next generation. We cannot wait for audiences to enjoy this groundbreaking theatrical experience."

Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2 from Lionsgate's Summit Entertainment were global smash hits grossing more than $680 million at the worldwide box office, including China where the films grossed over $100 million and where their popularity continues to grow. In addition to the upcoming live stage show, the franchise already spans two mobile games and the intellectual property will soon expand into the theme park space at Lionsgate Entertainment World, Lionsgate's first indoor theme park, which will be located in Hengqin, China, and set to open in early 2019.

The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Brown and Eva Feder, Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs.

Dates for the global tour and ticket information will be announced shortly. For more information, please visit: www.nowyouseemelive.com.

About Lionsgate

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) is a global content platform whose films television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, gaming, virtual reality and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a 16,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global licensing infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.

About The Works

Established by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, The Works Entertainment is a world-class leader in theatrical productions and large-scale attractions. TWE's productions have consistently smashed box office records, been seen in over 400 cities, over 35 countries and have included performances in prestigious venues such as the Sydney Opera House in Australia, the Hammersmith Apollo in London and the Marquis Theatre on Broadway, New York. With a global network of affiliates and an office in the heart of Los Angeles, The Works Entertainment is perfectly situated to offer exceptional quality, ground breaking creativity and first-class execution.

