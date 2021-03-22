Lionsgate Names Buy-Side Analyst Nilay Shah to be Executive Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A., LGF.B) has named highly regarded Wall Street buy-side analyst Nilay Shah to be Executive Vice President and Head of Investor Relations, the Company announced today. Shah, who has 15 years' experience at Citadel, Ivory Capital and Franklin Templeton, among other financial institutions, is based at the Company's Santa Monica, California corporate headquarters and reports to Lionsgate Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Barge. He will also serve on the Company's Executive Management Committee.

As Head of Investor Relations, he will craft the Company's investor relations strategies across its portfolio of businesses, manage its profile at investor conferences, orchestrate quarterly earnings calls with shareholders, spearhead its investor marketing initiatives and direct its daily communications with the financial community.

Shah previously served for over two years at Citadel Global Equities as a technology, media, and telecom ("TMT") analyst. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager and equity analyst at Ivory Capital and a portfolio manager at UBS O'Connor. He began his buy-side investing career at Franklin Templeton.

"Nilay is a world-class addition to our management team who brings a deep understanding of the Company and the TMT space as well as a unique buy-sider's perspective to our investor outreach," said Barge. "As we continue to invest in our content pipelines, accelerate the convergence of our studio and platform businesses and grow STARZ into one of the world's leading premium subscription platforms, he has the right skill set to communicate our value creation story to analysts and current and prospective shareholders alike."

"I have followed Lionsgate closely, as both an analyst and a shareholder, for more than 10 years, and I've been deeply impressed by its entrepreneurial leadership team, unique place in the media ecosystem and clear growth strategy," said Shah. "I'm very excited to become part of the Company's continued growth and evolution with the opportunity to tell its value creation story to the investment community."

Shah received his M.B.A. degree in Finance and Strategic Management from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business in 2008. He is a 2003 graduate of Northwestern University with a B.A. degree in Economics and International Studies.

Lionsgate has reported four consecutive strong quarters, driven by record library revenues of $765 million for the trailing 12 months, strong domestic and international streaming subscriber growth at STARZ and robust global demand for its film & television content pipelines.

ABOUT LIONSGATE

Combining the STARZ premium global subscription platform with world-class motion picture and television studio operations, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) brings a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and the largest collection of film and television franchises in the independent media space. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for the audiences it serves worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

For media inquiries

Peter D. Wilkes

(310) 255-3726

[email protected]

For investor inquiries

Nilay Shah

Head of Investor Relations

(310) 255-3651

[email protected]

SOURCE Lionsgate