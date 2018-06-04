LIONSGATE NAMES LEADING MEDIA INDUSTRY EXECUTIVE CORII BERG TO BE GENERAL COUNSEL

In addition to heading Lionsgate's business and legal affairs, Berg will be involved in all M&A activities, strategic investments and partnerships, initiatives related to the Company's capital structure and corporate financings, and the continued growth of Lionsgate's content platform around the world.

During his tenure at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Berg served most recently for nine years (2009-2018) as Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Worldwide Business Affairs for Sony Pictures Television production, helping to shepherd its growth into one of the premier television operations in the world. Prior to that, he was Sony Pictures EVP & Deputy General Counsel, Corporate & Distribution, from 2004-2009, with legal oversight of all corporate operations, M&A initiatives, strategic investments, television distribution, global television channel operations, and film and other financings.

From 2000-2004, Berg headed legal operations for Sony Pictures Digital Entertainment, with both legal and business affairs oversight of content creation and distribution initiatives, including original digital content, strategic investments, animation and visual effects.

"Corii is an experienced, forward-looking strategist who brings to Lionsgate a wealth of major studio legal experience, deep knowledge of the television space, and a strong track record helping launch new content platforms worldwide," said Feltheimer and Burns. "He's a great fit for our entrepreneurial culture and has the multidisciplinary expertise to help us continue moving our Company forward."

"I'm thrilled to join one of the most innovative and visionary companies in the business and to become part of their exceptional executive and legal team," said Berg. "I look forward to working closely with the rest of Lionsgate management to continue the Company's growth trajectory and accelerate its initiatives in today's fast-changing digital environment."

Berg graduated cum laude from the University of Southern California (USC) in 1989 with degrees in journalism and political science. He received a J.D. degree from Loyola Law School in 1992, cum laude and Order of the Coif.

He serves on the Alumni Advisory Board of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and is the 2018-2019 President–Elect of the USC Alumni Association Board of Governors.

ABOUT LIONSGATE

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate is a global content platform whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, gaming, virtual reality and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a 16,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global licensing infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Peter D. Wilkes

pwilkes@lionsgate.com

(310) 255-3726

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lionsgate-names-leading-media-industry-executive-corii-berg-to-be-general-counsel-300659371.html

SOURCE Lionsgate

Related Links

http://www.lionsgate.com

