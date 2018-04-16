LIONSGATE SIGNS TELEVISION DEAL WITH PRODUCERS ERIC AND KIM TANNENBAUM

The Tannenbaums, whose company has been based at CBS Television Studios for the past eight years, have produced such shows as the long-running Emmy Award®-nominated blockbuster Two And A Half Men; the recent reboot of The Odd Couple, starring Matthew Perry; Young & Hungry, Freeform's highest-rated comedy; and Impastor for TV Land. Their most recent series, The Last O.G., from Oscar®-winning creator Jordan Peele and John Carcieri, premiered with record ratings at TBS and is the highest-rated cable show this year.

Eric Tannenbaum has also served as founder and president of Artists Television Group, president of Columbia TriStar Television, and EVP of Television at New World Entertainment. While at Columbia TriStar, he helped shepherd such comedy hits as the multiple Golden Globe® winner Mad About You, The Nanny, The King of Queens, Dawson's Creek, and Party of Five. Kim Tannenbaum developed The Ellen Show and The $treet while serving as EVP of creative affairs at ATG and The King of Queens as an executive at Columbia TriStar Television.

"We're delighted to partner with Eric and Kim, two of the most gifted and prolific television producers in the industry," said Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. "They have shepherded a roster of iconic series and we look forward to working together."

"We're thrilled to join Kevin, Sandra, Chris and the rest of the Lionsgate team," said the Tannenbaums. "Their television business is perfectly aligned with our own approach to creating great programming in an entrepreneurial and talent-friendly environment, and we can hardly wait to contribute to one of the most exciting slates in the industry today."

The Tannenbaums join a star-studded Lionsgate creative roster that includes Courtney Kemp (Power, Get Christie Love), Paul Feig (The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale), Nashville's Ed Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz, Joel Silver (The Matrix and Lethal Weapon franchises) and Dexter's John Goldwyn, among others.

The Tannenbaum Company is represented by CAA.

ABOUT LIONSGATE

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate is a global content platform whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, gaming, virtual reality and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a 16,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global licensing infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cristina Castañeda

CCastaneda@lionsgate.com

(310) 255-5114

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lionsgate-signs-television-deal-with-producers-eric-and-kim-tannenbaum-300630832.html

SOURCE Lionsgate

Related Links

http://www.lionsgate.com

