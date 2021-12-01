Lip Gloss Market Size to grow by USD 703.21 mn | Ariel Laboratories and CHANEL Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The lip gloss market is driven by factors such as the launch of innovative products to gain consumer interest, growing spending on beauty products, and celebrity endorsement. However, the threat from counterfeit products is hindering the market growth.

Company Profiles

The lip gloss market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Ariel Laboratories, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mary Kay Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the lip gloss market report examines, assesses, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Landscape

The global lip gloss market was a fragmented industry that was in a phase of growth in 2021. By 2026, the market structure would remain fragmented. Moreover, its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the growth phase. Technavio classifies the global lip gloss market as a part of the global personal products market within the global household and personal products market. The parent market, which is the global personal products market, comprises products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes.

Market Segmentation

By finish, the market is classified into glossy, matte, glitter, and others. The glossy segment is expected to contribute the largest share of the market.

By geography, the market is classified as Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and MEA. Europe will have the largest share of the market.

Lip Gloss Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 703.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.66 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ariel Laboratories, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mary Kay Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

