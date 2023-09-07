Lip Powder Market to Reach $2,988.8 Million, Globally, by 2032 at a 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

A growing need for shine-free lightweight lip color and increased awareness of cruelty-free cosmetics are anticipated to drive the growth of the global lip powder market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to hold the majority of market share by 2032.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Lip Powder Market by Type (Lip Powder Palettes, Lip Powder Pen), by End User (Under 18 Years Old, 18-30 Years Old, 30-45 Years Old, Above 45 Years Old), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global lip powder market generated $1,689.8 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $2,988.8 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growing demand for natural and organic beauty products is expected to drive the growth of the global lip powder market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the application of lip powder requires a specific amount of skill and practice, which may hamper the lip powder market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, a rise in consciousness about appearance among working-class females is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the lip powder market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1,689.8 million Market Size in 2032 $2,988.8 million CAGR 6.2 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments covered Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Rising willingness among customers to try out new cosmetics products Significantly growing corporate sector in developing nations Opportunities The rapid growth of social media platforms which increases the global sales of beauty products Capitalizing on the growing demand for new lip products Restraints Lip powder might not be suitable for all skin types

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the growth of the global lip powder market. The pandemic slowed worldwide industry growth, creating widespread disruption for both customers and sellers. Global markets and production facilities were closed, which halted the development, distribution, and marketing of cosmetics.

However, during lockdowns and social isolation measures, e-commerce increased in significance at an unprecedented pace, which allowed the lip powder market to continue operating despite the closure of traditional retail sites.

Moreover, in the post-pandemic period, there has been an increasing need for simple, versatile, and clean cosmetics that cater to changing customer needs.

Type: Lip Powder Palettes Sub-segment to Hold Highest Share by 2032

The lip powder palettes sub-segment of the global lip powder market accounted for the largest share of 56.2% in 2022 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly because these palettes offer a dynamic and varied option for customers who wish to be creative with different lip styles. They offer an affordable means to create new lip appearances for different events by combining multiple shades in a single compact.

End User: 30-45 Years Old Sub-segment to Hold Majority of Market Share by 2032

The 30-45 years old sub-segment of the lip powder market accounted for the highest share of 41.0% in 2022 and is projected to continue to hold major share during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly because the 30-45 age old group has hectic schedules, and the convenience of applying lip powder fits perfectly with their on-the-go habits. Furthermore, the adaptability of lip powder allows people to achieve an array of looks, ranging from a pastel tint to a stronger hue, allowing them to match their style on different occasions.

Distribution Channel: Online Sub-segment to Hold Majority of Market Share by 2032

The online sub-segment of the global lip powder market accounted for the largest share of 51.7% in 2022 and is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6% by 2032. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly because online distribution channels are increasingly popular in the lip powder market as individuals prefer e-commerce sites for their shopping needs.

Region: Asia-Pacific Market to Grab Highest Share by 2032

The lip powder market in the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the highest share of 40.5% in 2022 and is likely to dominate during the forecast period. This growth is mainly because of increased concerns about looks among working females in this region. Additionally, increased spending on personal grooming items in developing nations such as South Korea, China, Indonesia, India, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Taiwan is pushing up the demand for cosmetic products. Furthermore, creative and appealing packaging is likely to expand the market's client base in this region.

Leading Players in the Lip Powder Market:

The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

buxom cosmetics

Chanel International B.V.

Revlon

Sephora

by terry

CHANEL

L'Oreal

Clinique

Shiseido Company, Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global lip powder market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

